“Oh man that was a Fun World Indoor Championships!”- Noah Lyles expresses excitement after winning silver in 60m at the World Indoor Championships

American athlete Noah Lyles recently expressed his excitement after competing at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships. On Saturday (March 2), the athlete ran the 60m race in Glasgow to win the silver medal. He concluded his run at the world indoor championships by winning another silver medal in the 4x400m relay race the following day.

Lyles, the reigning 100m and 200m champion in outdoor world championships, tried himself indoors in Glasgow. Initially, the six-time world champion attempted to enter the World Indoor Championships in 2018. Although he got through the 60m heat at the national championships that year, he could not clear the semis. Failing to advance to the indoor world championships, Lyles diverted his focus to the outdoors.

However, after nearly six years, Noah Lyles entered the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2024 and had a promising experience.

He expressed his happiness about competing indoors on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. Lyles wrote:

“Oh man that was a Fun World Indoor Championships!”

Expand Tweet

Although the athlete aimed for gold in the 60m event, he settled for silver. The 26-year-old was upstaged by 60m world record holder Christian Coleman, who blazed to a stunning victory after clocking a world-leading 6.41s.

Noah Lyles wasn't too far behind as he registered a time of 6.44s to take second place in the race. Moreover, Jamaica's Ackeem Blake won bronze after running a time of 6.46s.

Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, and Ackeem Blake at World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024

Lyles also made an unexpected appearance in the 4x400m relay race with Team USA comprising Jacory Patterson, Matthew Boling, and Christopher Bailey. The 2020 Tokyo bronze medalist ran the third lead to help his team win. However, the USA settled for the silver medal after clocking 3:02.60, behind Team Belgium (3:02.54).

Noah Lyles reacts to winning silver in the 60m race at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024

Lyles and Coleman at World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

The 60m race at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 saw Christian Coleman dominate the field. He was arguably the favorite for gold in this event after winning the race in 2018 in Birmingham and securing a silver in 2022 in Belgrade.

In 2024, Coleman faced the reigning 100m and 200m world champion Noah Lyles in the 60m race. The three-time world champion still managed to overpower Lyles, who beat him in the 60m race last month at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024, by 0.03s.

Noah Lyles expressed his experience of winning silver in the championship during an interview with NBC Olympics & Paralympics. He said:

“I went out there, I cleared my mind. I let God run through me. I felt that in the semis, it took a little while to wake up from the first round. But after I got back I was up and excited and I was ready to run and each round just kept getting faster and faster and eventually I just got to a point where I was like ‘All right, we're just going to go out there and run. And there was definitely a point where I saw where Christian was and I’m like, I’m about to catch him."

Lyles added:

“I just kind of didn’t do what I normally do. But, 6.44 I am never going to complain about that. Like, I have dreamed of this moment where I’m just running 6.4s back to back to back. These aren’t inches into 6.4. This is deep into 6.4 territory. I came in as world leader and I’m leaving as the second-fastest. But, this is my worst race and I'm kicking everybody's b**t.”