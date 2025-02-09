"I never had a birthday party growing"- Noah Lyles fiance makes emotional confession as the American fulfills her childhood dream on special day

Noah Lyles' fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, recently opened up about the American throwing a birthday party for her. The Jamaican athlete turned 27 on February 8, 2025.

Lyles and Bromfield had an impressive 2024 as they got engaged in October and celebrated the special moment in a beautiful gathering of friends and family. Along with this, they witnessed a lot of personal growth, having bought a new house together. The couple also enjoyed their off-season together and frequently shared updates of the same.

They are currently training together for the 2025 track season, and amid this, the Olympic champion threw a birthday party for Bromfield. Excited by the gesture, the Jamaican made an emotional confession about never having a birthday party as a child and how Lyles fulfilled her dream by throwing one for her.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram account and shared a post that showcased the initial setup of the party, featuring cute bounce houses all over their garden.

"It's my birthday, everybody. Yeah, it's my birthday. And Noah surprised me with something that I've always wanted. So I never had a birthday party growing up as a child. And now I decided that today is the day that he's going to fix that. So he's just going to give me everything that I never had as a child. So I'm about to have some fun. Let me let me show you guys. I had the back of her house. We have not one, not 2, but 3 bounce houses. Like he's like, I'm going to give you all the birthday parties that you missed on. I love trampolines and I love bounce houses," said Junelle Bromfield.

In the video, she happily jumped on all the houses and also got Noah Lyles to do the same. She further said:

"I'm approaching 30. So for some reason, I think this feels harder than it's supposed to feel. But no, Noah got a lot of energy. You going again, baby? Yeah. This hard. Bad, Bad, Bad, bad, bad."

Noah Lyles shared a heartfelt post for his fiancée on her birthday

Olympic champion Lyles and his fiance, Bromfield- Source: Getty

Noah Lyles has been incredibly supportive of his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, whether it's for her on-track shenanigans, her personal life, or the online hate and abuse that she faced during the Paris Olympics. He never shied away from expressing his love for her on social media through adorable posts, and he did the same on her birthday.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a carousel of pictures and videos; the first picture was of her posing in her Jamaican track kit. The other pictures were from their moments together at an event, from their vacation, their engagement, and a few others. Highlighting her achievements, he penned a heartfelt note in the caption, which read:

"Happy Birthday my Beautiful Fiancé! 26 was definitely your year! You bought a house, a car, became a 2x Olympian, walked in a fashion show, started plans for your own business, and grew as a person. I’m so excited to see what this next year has for you! Love You 😘 " wrote Noah Lyles.

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield have been dating each other since 2022; however, they first met in 2017.

