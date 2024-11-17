 "I could have never have calculated with my logical reasoning" - Stephen Nedoroscik opens up on 'unbelievable' life after the Olympics

Stephen Nedoroscik is enjoying his off-season after the Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old double Olympic medalist recently opened up on his life after the Paris Olympics.

In a recent podcast session on the "Shawn & Andrew Podcasts," Nedoroscik talked about how he didn't expect a pleasant change in his life after the Paris Olympics.

"I mean it is unbelievable," he said. "Like I, I was telling uh Tess [McCracken], my girlfriend , like yesterday I was like it seems like every week I'm doing something that is so amazing, like an opportunity that comes up that is just so amazing that it could be like the talking point of the month, or even like the year like and it's just, it's just amazing and like I could have never have calculated with my logical reasoning that um, you know how amazing after the OIympics was going to be for me." [9:49 onwards]

Nedoroscik also recalled his hesitation in joining "Dancing with the Stars" after the Paris Olympics.

"Like 'Dancing with the Stars', I was terrified of joining, but like I knew it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down because of that reason. As someone who's never danced before, like what can I do if I just put my full mind towards something and just try my hardest, and I've impressed myself with 'Dancing with the Stars,'" Nedoroscik added.

Stephen Nedoroscik has made it to the semifinals of the 33rd season of the dance reality show with his dance partner Rylee Arnold. The semifinals will commence from November 19.

Stephen Nedoroscik on his status as an underdog before the Olympics

Stephen Nedoroscik on his status as an 'underdog' before the Paris Olympics 2024 [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Getty]

Stephen Nedoroscik also recalled his status as an "underdog" before the Paris Olympics and how he was willing to overcome it.

"I'm definitely more of an underdog story, like definitely," he said. "Like as a single event specialist, it is very rare to have any opportunity on the USA national team. So I was essentially the first specialist to make the national team back in 2019, when I made my first national team debut. And from there, I just kind of kept pushing that boundary." [6:04 onwards]

However, Nedoroscik wanted to prove everyone wrong with his performances. He further added:

"People were very turned away from that idea of having someone on the team that does only one event, and it didn't go well when I was on that world team competition. I had a pretty bad competition, so then everyone was like, 'Okay so he's definitely not making the Olympics.'

"And like from that moment, when I messed up at the 2022 World Championships, that's when I was like, 'All right dude, it's time to lock in, like people are saying you can't do it, like let's prove them wrong.'"

Stephen Nedoroscik specialized in the pommel horse event, where he won the Olympic bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024. He also contributed to the first Olympic medal in 16 years for the men's team from the USA in the all-around event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

