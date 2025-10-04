"I never knew I was going to be this great"- Usain Bolt opens up about being able to lower the world record even further 

Usain Bolt expressed his thoughts about lowering his world record even further and being able to push his limits. The Jamaican reflected on his journey as an athlete and expressed how it took him a lot of time to get to the pinnacle of the track circuit.

The legendary athlete concluded his illustrious career in 2017 after the World Athletics Championships and is arguably the greatest sprinter of modern times with eight Olympic gold medals to his name, as well as the world record in both the 100m and the 200m. Usain Bolt's rise in the track circuit was met with a lot of challenges, which included injuries and personal struggles.

It is often argued that Usain Bolt could have lowered his world record had he not celebrated his victory before the finish line. The Jamaican athlete spoke about being able to lower his world record in an interview with NDTV and shared that he did not think that he would be able to dominate the track circuit when he was an amateur athlete back in Jamaica.

However, as Usain Bolt continued to train and improve his skills, he was able to develop the self-belief that he would break the world record. Bolt shared how the sport is limitless, and he put forward his effort on the track while enjoying competing on the global stage.

"For me, when I started out, I never knew I was going to be this great. It took me time to get there, and after a while, I kind of said, 'You know what, I am going to stop limiting myself because I never knew that I would get to this level, and the moment you kind of take limits off yourself, the limit is the sky. So, never limit yourself. Believe that if you think you can break the world record, work towards it," he said. (5:50 onwards)

Usain Bolt opens up about the possibility of his world record being broken

Usain Bolt celebrates his Olympic gold medal in Athletics - Olympics: Day 15 - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt opened up about the possibility of his world record being broken in an appearance on 'The Fix.' The star Jamaican athlete shared how breaking the world record requires the right environment and competition on the track.

Bolt shared that after breaking the world record in 2009 with a performance of 9.58s, he felt that the record could be broken even further.

" You have to have an environment where competition is there. One time ever I thought about breaking the world record, and it was when I knew that I could break the World record. It was actually when I was standing on 9.5s and I was like, you know what this can be broken," he said.

The Jamaican weighed in on the latest technological advancements and shared how it is possible to break the world record in the future; however, he believes that his legacy will live on the track forever.

