"I have never and would NEVER"- LSU's Mo Wells issues clarification on name mix-up, stresses on professional reputation

A Texas law firm, Minton, Bassett, Flores & Carsey, has admitted to making a mistake by including Mo Wells' name in a legal document by accident. In a letter sent on March 26, 2025, Attorney Samuel E. Bassett apologized for the error and confirmed that Wells was not supposed to be named in the affidavit.

The document wrongly linked Wells to a romantic relationship with a woman named Tia Jones. Bassett stated that they are working quickly to correct the document and file an updated version with the court. Wells responded by acknowledging the firm’s efforts to fix the mistake while standing by his reputation.

Reflecting on the issue, the LSU senior wrote alongside the letter and a caption on X on March 27, 2025. He wrote:

"I don’t even have to dive deep into this, however, all parties have reached out to rectify which will still be ongoing. I’ve been in this space for over 10 years. When it comes to my professional life, I keep a clean face card. I’ve always respected all of my opportunities to position myself for advancement."

The LSU senior also commented on his own post, writing:

"I have never and would NEVER. Those who know me KNOW. Truly hope all parties actually involved figure out what’s going on, just know that is has nothing to do with me. Thanks for the letter & re-submission of your documents. We’ll situate everything else."

With the correction process underway, both Mo Wells and the law firm are taking steps to resolve the matter.

Mo Wells stands firm on reputation amid legal document error

Mo Wells/ Source: Instagram/ @moknowz

Following the mistaken inclusion of his name in a legal affidavit, Mo Wells has spoken out to defend his reputation. In a statement shared on X, he made it clear that he remained focused on his professional integrity despite the mix-up.

In a statement, Wells stressed that while the situation was not a major crisis, it was still a serious issue that needed to be corrected. In response to his own post on X, he commented:

Mo Wells began his college career at McNeese State University, competing in track and field from 2012 to 2013. He participated in the 400-meter hurdles and relay races, achieving a personal best of 54.48 seconds.

In 2014, Wells transferred to LSU, where he continued competing and set a new personal best of 54.32 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles. After graduation, he pursued a master’s in sports administration and worked as an intern and graduate assistant for the LSU football team, helping with strength and conditioning for various sports.

