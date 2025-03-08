Tia Jones' fiancé Xavier Worthy arrested: Everything we know about NFL star's criminal assault charge

Tia Jones' fiancé Xavier Worthy has been arrested by police in Williamson County, Texas. According to jail records, he was arrested on a charge of assaulting a family or household member in which their breathing was impeded, with the offense dated March 7, 2025.

Worthy, who has emerged as a key performer for the Chiefs in their offense, had a remarkable rookie season, registering 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns for the team after being chosen as the 28th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

However, Xavier Worthy could face a huge setback in both his athletic career and personal life following the charge. While the identity of the complainant has not been revealed, Worthy’s representatives have released an official statement where they accused the complainant of infidelity and alleged that the accusations against the NFL player are baseless.

Take a look at the official statement here:

“We are aware of the allegation that led to Mr. Worthy's arrest. We are working with law enforcement in Williamson County to ensure they have the benefit of the totality of circumstances that led to this allegation. The complainant was recently asked to vacate Mr. Worthy's residence upon discovery of her infidelity. She has refused to do so and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy.”

“We will continue to cooperate with the Williamson County authorities as we have full faith that their thorough investigation will support Mr. Worthy's innocence,” the statement further read.

Tia Jones and fiancé Xavier Worthy got engaged in July 2024

Tia Jones at 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tia Jones and Xavier Worthy got engaged in a grand beach romantic setting in July 2024, where the latter got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend as he put a ring on her finger. They shared the beautiful moment on their joint Instagram handle, captioning it:

“The Worthy’s 💍🌹”

Tara Davis-Woodhall, Flau'jae Johnson, and Jayden Daniels are some of the prominent names who shared their reaction on Tia Jones' engagement with the NFL star on the Instagram post.

Notably, Jones regularly featured in her fiancé Xavier Worthy's Kansas City Chiefs games in the 2024 season, one of them being their playoff game against the Houston Texans, where the Chiefs qualified for their seventh consecutive AFC title game. The Chiefs went on to beat the Buffalo Bills in the Championship game by 32-29 to collect their third straight AFC crown.

