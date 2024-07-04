 "We are homeowners"- 23-year-old Tia Jones puts behind Olympic Games setback to purchase house with 21-year-old boyfriend Xavier Worthy 

Tia Jones and her 21-year-old boyfriend Xavier Worthy have purchased a home, days after the former missed out on the U.S. team to the Paris Olympic Games. Jones shared the news of the house purchase in a post on her Instagram page.

The 23-year-old shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend, a player for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League, as they stood in front of their new abode.

In the caption, Tia Jones said it was a great feeling to purchase a house with the love of her life, terming the move a great blessing. The world indoor 60m record holder also urged fans to stay tuned to their YouTube Channel for more information about their new house.

"We are home owners 🏡🔑. Super blessed to be able to experience buying a home with the person you love!! Nothing more important than family and building a foundation!" she wrote in the caption. "*Be sure to stay locked in for house tours on our YouTube channel. Subscribe to the link in our bio! So much more to come🤍."

Earlier this year, Jones suffered an ACL injury that forced her to withdraw from the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. She was off to a great start in her indoor campaign, setting a world record at the February US Indoor Championships in Albuquerque.

With her time of 7.67, she equaled Bahamian sprinter Devynne Charlton's world record time at the Millrose Games in New York City that month.

Going into the U.S. Olympic trials, all eyes were on the hurdle sensation to deliver, but she pulled out after competing in the preliminaries.

She clocked 12.90 for a fourth-place finish in the preliminaries to qualify for the semifinal which she did not compete in to cut short her Olympic Games dream. She has yet to compete at the Olympic Games and the Paris 2024 Olympics would be her first assignment.

Tia Jones celebrated boyfriend Xavier Worthy upon joining Kansas City Chiefs

Xavier Worthy (L) and Tia Jones (R)

Tia Jones took to her Instagram to laud her boyfriend Xavier Worthy after he was called up to the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League.

Jones turned heads with her stunning outfit as he captured the moment the 21-year-old donned the Chiefs' red and gold attire for the first time. On top of that, Tia Jones and her boyfriend flew in a private jet to Kansas ahead of the latter being announced as a new signee.

She captioned the post on her Instagram page, writing:

"Welcome to the Chiefs Kingdom."

The two officially started dating earlier this year and have enjoyed great career stints so far. Worthy played college football for the Texas Longhorns and has inked a professional deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On her part, Jones is a two-time world under-20 champion, a Pan-American Champion, and a national champion. She is a world under-20 bronze medallist.

