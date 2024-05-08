Tia Jones returns to track months after suffering an injury at USATF Indoor Championships 2024

Tia Jones has returned to the track, stimulating the energy for the upcoming events, particularly the Paris Olympics, months after picking up an injury at the USATF Indoor Championships. The hurdling phenom suffered an ACL injury, which made her pull out of the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

At the USATF Indoor Championships, Jones started her season by tying for the world record with Devynee Charlton in the 60m hurdles heat after clocking a time of 7.67 seconds. However, she faced an injury in the finals of the event.

Although she cruised towards a powerful victory in the finals with a time of 7.68 seconds, she crashed into the crash pads and fell. The mishap turned into an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament.

After her injury in February, Jones is back on the track to prove her prowess in the 60m hurdles.

The phenom went live on Instagram on May 7 during her training session. A track and field enthusiast shared glimpses of the same on his X account and announced the comeback of the athlete after the compromised indoor season.

The post's caption read:

"Tia Jones is back out on the track! She suffered an ACL injury during the indoor season."

Expand Tweet

Tia Jones' three-year break

Tia Jones is not a stranger to major injuries and setbacks. She has faced back-to-back injuries in the past three years. She started her 2020 season by attaining a PR of 7.96 in the heats at the USATF Indoor Championship. However, everything got shut down due to COVID-19.

The former 60m hurdles world record holder also sustained an injury by rupturing her left Achilles in training. It was a major one and brought in a pause of 3-4 months for the athlete. She was put on bed rest and was not allowed to put pressure on her leg.

"I slept most of the day because it was so painful, expressed Tia Jones. The prescription medication that the doctor prescribed wasn't working, so I had to take more than he was telling me to.

She further added:

The doctor told me, literally, the medication was going in my system and just leaving within an hour. It was horrible, the pain was so bad."

Following this, Tia Jones pulled her hamstring, which ended her chances of being a part of the Tokyo Olympic trials. She shared an emotional post about the same on her Instagram account. The caption read:

"2 weeks ago I strained my hamstring and I'm not able to make it to Olympic trials! The worst feeling of it all for me is I feel so close but so far away! I kept this away from the world because I didn't want any pity! Everything happens for a reason so it's Gods timing! I'll be back! Best believe that."

However, the American 60m hurdles champion has come a long way since then and is again on her way to dominating the event. All the track and field enthusiasts are waiting to witness Tia Jone's dominance at the Paris Olympics 2024.