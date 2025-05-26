"I would never put my body through that" - Ariarne Titmus takes a sweep at Enhanced Games while highlighting her moral stance

Ariarne Titmus took a jab at the Enhanced Games, which allow athletes to compete in multiple events while permitting the use of performance-enhancing substances. The Games, a brainchild of Australian businessman Aron D'Souza, might take place in Las Vegas next May.

Ad

The Games allow the athletes to take performance-enhancing substances under medical supervision to compete in swimming, athletics, and weightlifting events. It will offer lucrative prize money of $US250,000 for winning a gold medal and $1.55 million for registering a world record. Athletes who do not consume any performance-enhancing substances have also been invited to compete.

In an interview with theage.com, the Australian swimmer and multiple-time Olympic medalist rejected the idea of competing in the Enhanced Games, stating no amount of money can mend her decision.

Ad

Trending

"I’ve never been motivated by money. If they offered me $10 million, I would never put my body through that," Titmus said. “I’ve got a pretty strong stance on this. I’m not afraid to speak out on it. It doesn’t sit well with me morally.”

Ariarne Titmus added:

“I’d never be associated with the Enhanced Games,” Titmus said. “I would never, ever be enticed to jump over and give it a crack for money. That’s not why I’ve ever competed."

Ad

"It’s going to feel strange being on the other side of things" - Ariarne Titmus opens up about her commentator role at Australian swimming trials

Ariarne Titmus of Australia during the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Getty Images)

In the same interview, Ariarne Titmus opened up about her new role as a commentator for Channel Nine in the Australian swimming trials from June 9 to 15, 2025, at the SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Oaklands Park. The Australian swimmer, who has been on a break after securing two gold and silver medal victories in Paris, expressed her excitement.

Ad

“It’s really exciting to be on the commentary team for trials,” Titmus said. “I’ve done a bit of work with Nine over the years and during my break from swimming. I’ve worked on the tennis and had a presence as a host on Wide World of Sports."

“I’ll be doing a bit of everything; some presenting, commentary, athlete interviews. It’s going to feel strange being on the other side of things. I’m actually feeling quite blissful knowing that I’m not having to race in a couple of weeks."

The trials will serve as the qualifying event for the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (11 July - 3 August) and the World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore (21 -27 September 2025).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More