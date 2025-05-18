"I almost felt like I didn’t belong there"-Ariarne Titmus weighs in on meeting Rafael Nadal and other sporting legends in 'once-in-a-lifetime' moment

Olympic Champion and Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus was in attendance at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. She recently shared her experience of meeting sporting legends Edwin Moses, Kelly Slater, and Rafael Nadal at the Laureus Awards.

After adding four more Olympic medals to her collection at the 2024 Paris Games, Ariarne Titmus revealed that she is taking an ‘extended break’ from swimming, aiming to return at her best for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Recently, Titmus spoke about her nomination for the 2025 Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award. Notably, for her a strong comeback at the Paris Olympics after undergoing ovary surgery. However, she lost the award to Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, who also made a comeback in the quadrennial games despite recurring injuries. The Australian Swimmer said (via WWOS):

“It was honestly pinch-myself stuff. I almost felt like I didn’t belong to be there, because I was around all these incredible legends of sport that are still competing, but also those who have retired, who are just synonymous with ‘legendary’ in the athletic world. And to be at the table with legends and have Edwin Moses sitting in front of me, she said.

The Australian swimmer shared her experience from the event where Kelly Slater and Rafael Nadal were presented with the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award and Laureus Sporting Icon award. Titmus said,

To be there when Kelly Slater was presented with his icon award—and Rafa as well—it was honestly unbelievable. I am so glad that I made the short trip to Europe for it. It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment, and I felt very, very humble to be a nominee.”

After attending the Laureus Awards, Titmus shared some glimpses on her Instagram, including a photo with Rafael Nadal.

Ariarne Titmus was previously nominated for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award for her achievement at the Tokyo Olympics, where she won gold medals in the 200m and 400m freestyle events.

Ariarne Titmus is aiming for the 2028 Los Angeles Games

Ariarne Titmus at Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Ariarne Titmus made her debut in international swimming in 2018 by winning three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. She sealed her standing in 2019 by winning against American swimmer Katie Ledecky in the 400 m freestyle at the FINA World Championships. A few years later, at the Tokyo Games, she once again beat Ledecky in the 400m freestyle.

Titmus continued to maintain her excellence at the 2024 Paris Games, winning two gold and two silver medals. Following the 2024 Olympics, she announced her break from the sport for at least 12 months.

Speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald in January 2025, Titmus confirmed her decision to compete in the 2028 LA Games and shared she will be returning to swimming training in July,

“The plan is to get back in July.“ I’ve spoken to [coach] Dean [Boxall] about that. He said to get moving in July; I may have to start doing a little bit in the water at the end of May. That’s definitely the plan, she said

She further added about aiming for LA 2028,

“For me, there’s no point racing when I’m not going to be able to perform at my best or near my best. When you’re at the tail end of your career, the Olympics just become so much more important. I’ll be going back to training to be able to gear up for LA. It’s the Olympic Games that now my eyes are on.”

In 2022, Ariarne Titmus was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in honour of her Olympic achievements and commitment to swimming.

