Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus drops glimpses with boyfriend amid Spain visit for Laureus Awards

Australian swimmer, Ariarne Titmus, shared pictures from her time in Spain with her boyfriend. Titmus and her boyfriend Mack travelled to Spain for the 2025 Laureus Sports Awards, held in the Spanish capital, where she was nominated for the Comeback Athlete of the Year.

The swimmer has been spotted quite often with her boyfriend, such as at the Australian Open, Australian Grand Prix, and the prestigious Laureus event was no different.

Titmus shared a few pictures of her time in Madrid, Spain, on her Instagram stories, where she visited the notable church, the Cathedral de Santa Maria de Toledo. In the post, Titmus can be seen in a black top and pants while her boyfriend donned a white t-shirt and blue denim.

She remarked in her first story featuring the photo of the church:

"Glory to God"

Glimpse of the church (Image via: Titmus" Instagram)

Titmus' Instagram story featuring her boyfriend at the Toledo Espana (Image via: Titmus' Instagram)

Glimpse of Titmus' sightseeing in Spain (Image via: Titmus' Instagram)

Titmus' Instagram story features glimpses of Spain (Image via: Titmus' Instagram)

Despite losing the award to Rebeca Andrade on Monday, Titmus spent an amazing night at the award ceremony, where she also got to meet her favorite tennis player, Rafael Nadal.

Ariarne Titmus makes her feelings known on being the ambassador for Australian Made Weeks 2025

Ariarne Titmus (Image via: Getty)

Ariarne Titmus expressed her thoughts on being involved as an ambassador for the 2025 Australian Made Week. The event will be taking place next month between 19-25, intending to encourage the local goods.

Titmus shared her excitement about being associated with this program that recognizes the locally made goods amidst tough competition from foreign products in the markets. Additionally, she also said that the idea behind this program is the main reason she wants to support it. She said (via Mi3);

"As a proud Aussie, I’m super excited to fly the flag for Australian Made goods and to recognise and celebrate the hard work, guts and determination that it takes to be successful as a home-grown producer despite tough competition. Which is why I’m throwing my support behind my fellow Aussies who are dedicated to creating locally made products for us to enjoy here and around the world."

Besides, Ariarne Titmus also encouraged the masses to join this initiative in helping local products and contribute to Australian craftsmen and shops, and further opined that buying these products over foreign goods can be beenficial for the country as a whole.

