Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus rocks matching co-ord set while out shopping

The prominent Australian swimmer, Ariarne Titmus, recently shared a glimpse of her shopping day at a Nike store. The eight-time Olympic medalist swimmer, who endorses multiple brands, including Nike, shared her thoughts on a day of shopping through her Instagram story.

The multiple World Championship medalist, Titmus, showcased her shopping day while standing in front of a Nike store. She was pictured holding two big bags, wearing athlesiure clothes and electric pink athletic shoes. She expressed her thoughts via her Instagram story, mentioning,

“Sundays are for shopping Thx @Nike fam”

Screenshot of Ariarne Titmus' Instagram story | Credits: IG/@ariarnetitmus_

The Launceston, Tasmania native was recently presented with pink shoes by Nike, and she shared the details of her latest gift through her Instagram story last month. Titmus won two gold medals in the women's freestyle 400m and women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Titmus went on to clinch two silver medals in the women's freestyle 200m and women's freestyle 800m at Paris and is the reigning Olympic champion in the women's freestyle 400m. She won the title (400m freestyle) at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and repeated the feat at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ariarne Titmus reflected on achieving her childhood dream of winning gold at the Olympics

Ariarne Titmus at The Olympic Games- Tokyo 2020 - Source: Getty

The Australian swimmer is considered one of the best in the world and has amassed several accolades. She defeated the American swimming icon Katie Ledecky at the 2019 FINA World Championships and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was her debut Olympics. She won two gold medals, one silver medal, and a bronze medal at the games in Tokyo.

During her interview with Harper's Bazaar, Titmus reflected on achieving her dream of winning a gold medal at the Olympics for her country. She mentioned,

“That winning feeling on the world stage is something you can’t ever replicate or find in life and you only feel it in that moment when it happens. I know I have already achieved my childhood dreams of becoming an Olympic champion.”

She continued,

“I am in the phase of my swimming career which my coach, Dean describes as ‘free like a bird’ I have nothing else to prove. I have done everything I wanted to do in the sport and if I can go out there and push the limit on what I am capable of achieving, then that’s an added bonus and thrill,” she added.

Along with her Olympic and World Championship feats, she has four medals from World Swimming Championships (25m), three medals from Pan Pacific Championships, and eight from the Commonwealth Games.

