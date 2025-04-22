"Last night will sit with me forever"- Ariarne Titmus makes feelings known on attending Laureus Sports Awards

Ariarne Titmus reflected upon her time at the Laureus Sports Awards 2025. The Australian swimmer was nominated for the World Comeback of the Year award, notably for her performances at the 2024 Paris Games after coming off an ovary surgery.

However, the Tasmanian native lost the award to Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, who also competed in the quadrennial games after multiple surgeries. Just a day after the event, Titmus shared glimpses of her time at the event, where she also got to meet her tennis hero, Rafael Nadal, who received the Sporting Icon of the Year award.

Titmus was seen wearing a long red dress along with a special companion, her boyfriend Mack, at the 2025 Laureus Awards. She further expressed her happiness to be able to be a part of this star-studded ceremony and said that moments are ones that she never dreamt of in her childhood.

Ariarne Titmus wrote:

"Laureus Awards 2025 ✨Last night I was pinching myself that I belonged in a room full of some of our planets greatest athletes. The little seven year old Arnie never dreamt she’d one day be amongst such greatness. I feel so proud to be a nominee and last night will sit with me forever. A quick trip to Spain, but one well worth it!"

Notably, this was Titmus' second nomination to the prestigious Laureus Awards after 2022, when she was among the candidates for the Breakthrough Star of the Year award.

Ariarne Titmus expresses her thoughts about her journey from recovery to winning Olympic medals last year

Ariarne Titmus at the National Gallery (Image via Getty)

Ariarne Titmus opened up about her thoughts after navigating a tough journey from going through surgeries to winning Olympic medals for Australia in the French capital in 2024.

In an interview, the Australian swimmer expressed her pride in being able to pull off that performance in the Games. Additionally, she also mentioned that besides her swimming performance, her personal development through this journey was also quite formidable. She said:

"I'm really proud of the way that I was able to firstly recover and have the performances that I have had but I think the personal growth I've taken away from these challenges has been really important."

During the conversation, Ariarne Titmus remarked that this journey also gave her a clear perspective that life was much more than swimming.

