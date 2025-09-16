"I had PTSD": Days after calling out Nigerian Federation, Tobi Amusan gets real on returning to Tokyo & winning silver at World Championships

Tobi Amusan recently shared her views on returning to Tokyo after 2021 and delivering an impressive silver-medal win in the women's 100m hurdles race at the 2025 World Championships. A few days before this feat, she called out the Athletic Federation of Nigeria for their World Championships kit.On Friday, September 12, Amusan slammed the Nigerian federation, lamenting the poor quality and inferior kits they sent ahead of the championships. Although Amusan was discontent with her kit, she was excited about her 100m hurdles performance at the Championships after winning the silver medal.The 28-year-old earned the second-place finish after clocking 12.29s in the final and then appeared in a media interaction, where she revealed that she had PTSD when she heard that the championships were being held in Tokyo. Recalling the moment of competing here in 2021, she made her feelings known about returning to Tokyo and winning a silver medal, saying:&quot;It's all good. I remember in 21 I came here and I came fourth. The moment I had world Championship is going to be kept here. I had a PTSD, but then I had to snap out of beat and I told myself I'm not leaving here without the gold medal. I don't know, but I'll take a seat before.&quot;&quot;Yeah. I mean, it's been good. The journey has been extremely rough. I've taken more else than wins and I'm just thankful that I have a great support system. My coach, my family, my mentors, my loved ones, my fans were bored, not so much. And I'm just out here, you know, going to training, competing, and this is for everyone,&quot; she added.Along with the silver medal at the World Championships, Tobi Amusan also won $55,000 in prize money and kit bonuses.What did Tobi Amusan say about the Nigerian Federation after receiving dissatisfactory kits ahead of the World ChampionshipsTobi Amusan received her kits a few hours before her 100m hurdles heats, which were slated for Day 2, September 14. Shortly after receiving the kits, she was seen taking a jab at the Nigerian athletic authorities for the poor quality of the kits. On Snapchat, she shared a video showing the kitbag, which carried two full-length jerseys and a crop T-shirt to wear with shorts.Along with this, she also showed the T-shirt she received with just one pair of trousers for the award ceremony. Following this, she went on to complain about the way the Nigerian athletes received the kits in a nylon bag, while the others received them in suitcases. Making a bold statement about Nigeria embarrassing its athletes, she said:&quot;‘This country will steadily embarrass you. Una come say make people nor switch allegiance? Una never ready. No singlets. Nothing!'' While Tobi Amusan won the silver medal in the 100m hurdles at the World Championships, Switzerland's Ditaji Kambundji claimed first place, and America's Grace Stark won bronze.