"I pushed myself through injuries, doubts, tough times" - Usain Bolt gets real about what pushed him to become the greatest sprinter

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt opened up about his journey and shared advice for those chasing their dreams. Bolt, who holds eight Olympic gold medals, retired from track and field after the World Championships in August 2017.

Eight years into retirement, he spends most of his time with family and has also explored other passions. In 2018, Bolt trained with Borussia Dortmund and later joined an Australian A-League club for a trial period, before stepping away from professional football in 2019. Since then, he has appeared in several charity matches, but has been dealing with a torn Achilles tendon for the last year.

Recently, Bolt visited India as part of an initiative by DreamSetGo, a travel technology platform. During his stop in Mumbai, Bolt attended a national inter-school sprint competition and was also the guest of honor at a local school.

At the event, a young football player asked Usain Bolt what advice he would give to anyone looking to pursue their passion:

“Do what you love. When you do things that you love, you put in more effort. Understand that the road won’t be easy. But no matter what, don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t make it,” he said. (via Hindustan Times)

Bolt added that he had faced struggles and he pushed through injuries to be the best in the world, saying:

“For me, it’s as simple as hard work. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to excel in our sport. I love track and field, it’s something I loved growing up. But I also worked very hard. It was a tough road, it’s never easy to get to the top. But I really wanted to be the best in the world. So, I pushed myself through injuries, through doubts, through tough times, to be one of the best in the world.”

The legendary sprinter was also seen cheering fellow Jamaicans Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Usain Bolt opens up about life after retirement

Jamaican former athlete Usain Bolt becomes the official ambassador of EXPO 2027 in Serbia - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt finished his career with multiple Olympic and World Championship titles and still holds the world records in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. In an interview with The Guardian, he spoke about life after retirement and how his everyday routine has changed.

“Well normally, I wake up just in time to see the kids off to school, and then it depends on what I have to do. If I have nothing to do, I just chill out. I might work out sometimes if I’m in a good mood. I just watch some series and chill until the kids come home,” Bolt said.

“I spend some time with them, hang out, until they start annoying me then I leave. And then afterwards, I just stay at home and watch movies or I’m into Lego now, so I do Lego.” he added.

Usain Bolt and his partner, Kasi Bennett, share three children: daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt and twin sons, Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt.

