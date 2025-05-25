“I really appreciate Simone Biles for pushing off" - Usain Bolt praises gymnast for prioritizing her mental health over Olympics

Sprinting Legend, Usain Bolt, praised gymnastics star, Simone Biles, for prioritizing mental health and withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Games, while also reflecting on his personal experience of dealing with mental stress at the 2002 World Junior Championships.

Simone Biles dominated the US Olympic trials, qualifying first in the all-around and for all individual apparatus finals, and secured a spot on the US Olympic gymnastics team. The four-member squad for the 2020 Tokyo Games consisted of Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum. Biles was widely expected to win multiple golds and surpass her 2016 Rio performance, where she claimed four golds.

During the team final, Biles experienced ‘twisties’ (it is a dangerous condition that causes gymnasts to lose spatial awareness) and withdrew from the event, prioritising her health. She subsequently pulled out of the individual all-around final and several apparatus finals.

Reflecting on Biles decision, Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt, who holds eight Olympic gold medals, multiple world titles, and world records in both 100 and 200m, said,

"Personally, I really appreciate Simone Biles for pushing off the Olympics," Bolt says. "It's always good to take care of yourself first, and then everything will fall into place. So I'm very happy that she understood that. I have to take care of myself first, and then we'll see what happens down the road. But right now I'm thinking about me." (via yahoo.com)

Bolt, known for his relaxed demeanor and natural athleticism, also shared on The Jonathan Ross Show how he manages pressure before a race:

"When I get to the start line, I try to think about everything except racing. I think about whether I’ll go out later or have a nice dinner. I try to distract myself from the actual race, because the moment you start overthinking, you get nervous. You start reminding yourself, ‘Remember this, remember that’ — and it just confuses you. That’s how mistakes happen." (4:54 onwards)

After her withdrawal, Biles was evaluated daily, left open with the possibility of returning for the balance beam final. She made an impressive comeback, competing on balance beam and winning the bronze medal, which capped her Tokyo Olympics journey.

Three women of colour: Simone Biles comeback in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Rebeca Andrade, Simone Biles, and Jordan Chiles sharing the podium in the women’s floor exercise at Olympic Games 2024 - Source: Getty

Following Simone Biles' withdrawal from the Tokyo Games, she made a stunning comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing four medals. She became the oldest female all-around Olympic champion since 1952 and the first female gymnast to win the all-around gold twice.

Her comeback moment was even more powerful when Rebeca Andrade, Simone Biles, and Jordan Chiles shared the podium in the women’s floor exercise. It was a historic moment as the first Olympic gymnastics podium featuring three women of colour.

Reflecting on this moment, Biles said:

“As soon as we were standing there, me and Jordan looked at each other. We were kind of all cherishing that together because we knew how special it would be, and we knew the impact that it would make on all the little girls around the world that are trying to do what we’re doing, just for them to know that it’s possible.(Olympics.com)

“It’s setting those standards, paving the way,” she continued, “It’s like, we did it. We’re so excited because this doesn’t happen, so we’re so excited because this doesn’t happen,” she added.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history with a total of 34 World Championships and Olympic medals.

