  'I was really sorry' - Harper Murray apologizes for 'pretty hard hit' during season opener against Pittsburgh Panthers

'I was really sorry' - Harper Murray apologizes for 'pretty hard hit' during season opener against Pittsburgh Panthers

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 24, 2025 03:11 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Harper Murray apologizes for the hard hit against Pittsburgh Panthers [Image Source : Getty]

Harper Murray went out of her way to apologize for the incident that took place in the season opener for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The outside hitter for the Huskers had hit an opponent 'pretty hard' in the face.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers were competing against the Pittsburgh Panthers in their inaugural match of the 2025-26 NCAA Women's Volleyball Championships. Murray went for the kill when she unintentionally hit the opponent defender in the face.

Murray crossed the side to apologize for the 'pretty hard hit.' In her interview with the media after the match, the outside hitter revealed why she did so.

"I went under the net and all the way over to her because that hit her pretty hard and square. So I felt bad, but I that I was really sorry, I didn't mean to do it because you can't do it on purpose, like you don't aim for people's heads, it just happens," Murray said.
also-read-trending Trending
Harper Murray's team, i.e., the Nebraska Cornhuskers, overcame the challenge from the Pittsburgh Panthers as they defeated them 3-1. The Huskers will now face the Stanford Cardinals in their next game.

When Harper Murray talked about being her authentic self

Harper Murray talks about being her real self [Image Source : Getty]
Harper Murray talks about being her real self [Image Source : Getty]

Harper Murray once recalled about being her authentic self, and how she dealt with hate. In an interview with Hail Varsity, the outside hitter mentioned,

"Sometimes it can be hard, like you forget the pressure that it comes with, but I think I try and have fun with it, and I try and be myself on social media. Sometimes it might not be what people like, but I think that's kind of the point."

The outside hitter further added,

"I don't wanna apologize for who I am, so I think social media is a great way to do that. I'm not gonna guard myself and I'll always try and be myself and social media has definitely given me the platform to do that and I've let other people into my life through that."
Harper Murray had made her debut for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2023 season, when the Huskers made it to the finals of the NCAA Championships and finished as the runners-up. The outside hitter contributed to the Huskers' impressive journey towards the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts, the Nebraska Cornhuskers missed out on a second consecutive final by a whisker. They lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions, who went on to win the championships.

Animesh Pandey

Edited by Tushhita Barua
