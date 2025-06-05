“I remain committed to healing” - 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte releases statement after his wife announced their divorce

Ryan Lochte's wife, Kayla Reid, recently announced that the couple had divorced earlier this year. In response to the announcement, the swimmer penned a touching note, reiterating his support for Reid as the duo prepare to go their separate ways.

Lochte and Reid, who is a model and realtor, first made their relationship public in 2016. The couple were engaged later that same year, and got married in 2018 in a small, private ceremony. The duo share three children, Caiden, Liv, and Georgia together.

On June 4, Reid announced that she had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. In response, Ryan Lochte released a touching statement on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to Reid for their life together.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge what Kayla shared. This past year has brought major changes for both of us as we've come to the difficult decision to end our marriage. I'm deeply grateful for the life we've built together and especially for the love we share for our three children.”

Lochte went on to acknowledge that separating had been the right decision for the couple, but emphasised that they would co-parent their three children together, writing,

“Although this decision hasn't been easy, I believe it's the right step toward peace and well-being for us both. I remain committed to healing, growth, and co-parenting with care and respect as we move forward separately. Thank you to our family and friends for your continued support - it truly means a lot as we begin this new chapter.”

Ryan Lochte with his family (Image Source: Getty)

Since going public with their relationship, both Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid have often shared glimpses of their life together with fans, showing off their family routine with three kids.

Explaining her decision to file for divorce, Reid took to Instagram to write,

“Sometimes we face trials we didn't choose or see coming. And in those moments, we're forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future. I've come to understand that staying isn't always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love - for those around me and for myself.”

On the swimming end of things, Ryan Lochte hasn't competed in a meet since 2021, when he failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Over the course of his career, the American has won six Olympic and eighteen World Championships golds, making him the third-most decorated swimmer in Olympic history.

