"I was representing so many people on the line"- Gabby Thomas opens up about team's sacrifices as she reflects on Olympic gold medal victory

Gabby Thomas opened up about her team and family member's efforts as she reflected on her triple Olympic gold medal victory. The American athlete expressed how track includes the efforts of several people behind the scenes despite being an individual sport.

Thomas concluded the most successful season of her career in 2024, that included three Olympic golds. She won the 200m event while being part of the teams that won the 4*100m and 4*400m relay events.

The American athlete made an appearance on the podcast 'Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce' and expressed how she had sacrificed a lot over the years to win her Olympic golds. Moreover, she also shed light on how the efforts of the people who worked behind the scenes led to the result.

Gabby Thomas revealed how even though she was standing individually on the track, she was representing all the people who helped her reach the global stage.

"That 200m medal, that's so many years in the making and I know I was out there by myself like running it but it really is kind of a team effort that goes into it and that's something that you don't think about a lot in track and field," the 28-year-old said.

"It's like I was representing so many people on the line like my coach, my physio, my training partners, my sports psychologist, my agents, like my family and friends who helped me get to the line and that's why it felt like I was embodying that moment and it meant so much," she added.

Gabby Thomas on envisioning her Paris Olympics victory

Gabby Thomas makes an appearance on the red carpet at the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas opened up about envisioning her victory at the Paris Olympics in an interview with CBS. The American athlete revealed how she imagined herself running in the arena and ultimately winning the race to clinch her first Olympic gold medal.

The 28-year-old expressed how envisioning the race beforehand helped her to prepare herself to deal with the high-pressure situation of the race.

"I wrote down over and over, every morning that I was in Paris, that I would be the Olympic champion in my Notes app … and I envisioned the race all day, every day, imagining myself winning and crossing the line in front," she said.

Furthermore, she revealed how writing down her goals helped her developed a self belief before stepping on the track to compete against some of the best athletes in the World.

