Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to Gabby Thomas appearing on podcast hosted by NFL legend Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gave his take on Gabby Thomas appearing on Jason Kelce's wife's podcast. The American athlete was one of the first athletes to be selected for the Athlos NYC, which was founded by Ohanian.

The entrepreneur launched a women's-only track event called Athlos NYC, the inaugural edition of which took place on September 26, 2024, in New York. Thomas competed in this event in the 200m event, finishing second behind Brittany Brown.

Along with the 200m, the event included several other races, such as the 100m hurdles, 800m, 100m, 400m, and 1500m. It also featured a terrific showdown between top athletes like the one between Masai Russell and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the 100m hurdles.

Before the execution of the event, Thomas shared the stage with Serena Willaims' $150-m worth husband, talking about the future of women sports. Currently the athlete is preparing for the 2025 track season, and amid this she appeared on the podcast of Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce's podcast named 'NGLwithKylie.'

Ohanian reacted to this by sharing a clip of the podcast on his Instagram story and writing:

"Love seeing @gabbythomas' star continue to shine. We should make @athlos news eh?"

Serena Williams's husband, Ohanian's Instagram story (Image Source: Instagram)

Gabby Thomas opened up about competing in Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's track meet

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the TGL (Image Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas appeared at the Tiger 21 conference alongside Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian. She made her feelings known about competing in Athlos NYC and said that it was a great platform for women athletes as they all felt appreciated. Talking about the details of the event, she said:

"As athletes, we felt so appreciated. Every small detail was done with us in mind to create something with longevity. As Alexis said, those things get us excited about competing about being in the sport," Thomas said.

She added:

"There are so many hurdles that you have to jump through to compete, no pun intended. Having an event and investment like Athlos that is different, that is innovative, that's actually thinking along the lines of what a sporting event should look like. I mean, that is the future of women in sports and that's what Athlos was."

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian feels that his investment in women's sports is not about charity at all but is pure business and said that women in sports are a great investment. His Athlos NYC is the first all-female track meet, which also had very unique concepts involved.

The winners received a Tiffany crown rather than a medal and also received an impressive amount of $60,000. Along with this, they were also provided with accommodations and travel.

