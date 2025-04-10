“I sat in the room and cried”- Michael Phelps’ wife Nicole opens up about emotional moment at son's kindergarten celebration

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, are a power couple. The duo have four children together, and the former Miss California recently recounted an emotional moment she experienced at her son's kindergarten celebration.

Phelps and his wife first met in 2007. They dated on and off for several years before getting engaged in 2015 and marrying a year later. In May 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Boomer.

Recently, Nicole Phelps appeared on the ‘Between Us Moms’ podcast and recalled an emotional moment she experienced during Boomer’s kindergarten years. The 39-year-old recounted how she and Michael Phelps had visited the kindergarten for a small event when a book about experiencing ‘lasts’ made her cry.

“We had just gone to Boomer’s kindergarten for a mother-father day celebration, and I sat in the room and I cried and I'm not a crier. They read this book about our ‘lasts’. It was all about the ‘lasts' that you experience, and I bawled,” she said (at 3:45).

After Boomer, Phelps and his wife welcomed three more children: Beckett (2018), Maverick (2019), and Boomer (2024).

Michael Phelps on his fatherhood journey and helping his kids navigate their emotions

Michael and Nicole Phelps at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Since calling time on his swimming career, Michael Phelps has been navigating the challenges of fatherhood. Speaking to E!News, the American explained that the experience has been special.

"Fatherhood has been something that's been special just because growing up kind of without a dad, being able to kind of always be around and see every single step has been a treat,” he said.

Phelps, who has also been a strong advocate for mental health over the years, went on to discuss how he helps his children deal with their emotions.

"Three boys eight, six, and four kind of get roughhousing and get into it—there are a lot of big emotions. So when they're going at each other, we pull them apart and you say, 'Lion breath.' And then they're able to talk through the things that they're experiencing in their stomach,” he explained.

Michael Phelps established himself as the most decorated swimmer of all time. The American won 27 Olympic medals, 23 of which were gold, making him the most successful Olympian in history. Additionally, Phelps also won 26 World Championship titles.

