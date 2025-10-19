  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Michael Phelps
  • "I saw success at a very young age" - Michael Phelps gets real about striving for greatness and training hard in career spanning 16 years

"I saw success at a very young age" - Michael Phelps gets real about striving for greatness and training hard in career spanning 16 years

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 19, 2025 05:00 GMT
United States v Australia - 2025 SheBelieves Cup - Source: Getty
Michael Phelps talks about striving for greatness [Image Source : Getty]

Former Olympic champion swimmer Michael Phelps opened up about striving for greatness and training hard in a career that spanned 16 long years. Phelps had made his debut at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, when he was just 15 years old.

Ad

Motivational speaker Dr. Bhrett McCabe shared a video clip of his podcast with Phelps on his Instagram profile. In the clip shared, Phelps talked about dealing with success at an early age, as well as the valuable lessons he learnt along the way.

Dr. McCabe mentioned a quote from Phelps' conversation in the caption of his Instagram post. He wrote,

"When you love what you do, the work doesn’t feel like a burden — it feels like an opportunity. That drive to see how far you can run with it is what separates talent from greatness."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Phelps remarked in the clip that if he didn't do it, somebody else would. In his words,

"I wanted to be great, and if it wasn't on me, and I wasn't going to do it, somebody else was. So for me, I saw success, obviously, at a very young age, and I was like, 'Cool, how far I can run with this?' Because... I was intrigued. I was passionate, like I loved what I was doing. So, like for me, it was easy to go to practice."
Ad

Michael Phelps represented the USA in swimming from 2000 to 2016, with a temporary break in 2012 due to his struggles with mental health.

When Michael Phelps made an emotional confession about his struggles and the sacrifices needed in career

Michael Phelps at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race [Image Source: Getty]
Michael Phelps at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race [Image Source: Getty]

Michael Phelps once recalled his struggles, as well as the unseen sacrifices he made to earn the status of a swimming legend. He shared a video edit made by a fan on his Instagram story around August 2025, with the following caption,

Ad
"It starts w a dream...followed by goals. No one sees what happens next... the blood, sweat, and tears... to accomplish your dream."

In another appearance on the Whoop podcast, the Olympic champion swimmer revealed why winning meant everything to him, and anything less than first wasn't acceptable. In his words,

“I put the pressure on myself. I wanted to win every single time I got in the pool. I don’t like to get second. I don’t like to get third. I don’t like not making the podium. So, for me, it’s one place; it's winning. That’s it. If I don’t win, how can I make sure that never happens again? How can I make sure the next time I’m out there, I’m on top and not second or third?" (10:00 onwards)

Michael Phelps finished his career with a whopping 28 Olympic medals [including 23 Olympic gold medals], which makes him the most decorated swimmer of all time. The American swimmer also won 33 World Championship medals [including 26 gold medals].

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications