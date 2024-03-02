"I didn't see anybody beside me" - Christian Coleman opens up on clinching the 60m title and beating Noah Lyles with a decisive lead

60m world record holder Christian Coleman clinched a remarkable victory at the ongoing 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships.

Coleman bagged the gold medal in the men's 60m event after registering a stunning time of 6.41 seconds to set a world lead by leaving behind the treble champion from the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Noah Lyles.

The 27-year-old secured the victory with a substantial lead, followed by Lyles and Ackeem Blake, who recorded 6.44 and 6.46 seconds, respectively. With the starting gun going off, Coleman burst from the blocks gaining a commanding lead and maintained it till the finish line.

During a post-race interview, the two-time World Indoor champion stated his joy at executing a good performance.

"I mean it felt amazing especially because I didn't see anybody beside me and so I mean...Whenever you are able to have that feeling you don't really have to do it because you just kind of run through lines and know you came across through the wind is an amazing feeling," Coleman said.

"So I felt like I put together good races I could have today even though I feel as if like my ceiling is a little higher but I feel like that's the exciting point," he added.

"Everything happens for a reason" - Christian Coleman opens up about his suspension before the Tokyo Olympics

Christian Coleman of Team United States looks on after competing in the Men's 60 Metres Final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships at Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

Christian Coleman has secured two gold medals in the 60m event in the World Indoor Championships and three gold medals in the World Championships, proving his athletic prowess.

But not all has been a smooth sail for this American sprinter as he remained dormant from the sport following a ban.

In August 2019, Coleman was banned for two years under the anti-doping whereabouts rules for missing three drug tests in 12 months. In October 2020, he was again banned until May 2022 for missing another drug test on December 9, 2019.

The CAS (Court of Arbitration in Sports) reduced his suspension to 18 months following the sprinter's appeal. However, he still missed competing at the sport's greatest event in the Japanese capital.

During an interview with The Guardian, Christian Coleman reflected on the challenge while expressing the joy of being in his prime.

"Everything happens for a reason and I feel God has been with me all the way. I feel more excited about being in my prime and having the opportunity in front of me," Coleman said.