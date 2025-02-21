"I see holes, these hairs from the bottom"- Hunter Woodhall shares heartbreaking incident with Olympic gold medal as he asks for fan's opinion

Hunter Woodhall recently opened up about the wear and tear of his Paris Olympics medal's ribbon. He reached out to his fans for their opinion on whether he should get it fixed or fix it himself.

Woodhall proved his mettle for Track and Field during the 2024 Summer Games. The 26-year-old won his first gold medal in the 400m T62 dash, where he clocked an impressive time of 46.36s. His wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall also won her first-ever Olympic gold medal in the long jump event, where she took a leap of 7.10 m.

However, months after this feat, Woodhall revealed that he accidentally damaged the ribbon of his medal. He shared a video on Instagram where he asked for the opinion of his fans on whether he should get the ribbon fixed or should he keep the original medal that he was honored with on the podium and said,

"I need you guys' opinion on something. As you might have seen, I accidentally tore the ribbon on my medal from Paris. We reached out, and they said they'd fix the ribbon. The only problem is you can't remove the ribbon without damaging the medal. So, I have now two options. I can send this medal back; they can send me a new medal with a fixed ribbon, but it will be a different medal or do I keep the original medal and fix the strap, sewing it."

Explaining the damage to the ribbon, he added:

"We really can't decide. I see holes, these hairs from the bottom of the medal. There's some small dings. But this is the one I stood on the podium with. I feel like this is a bit of the people's medal so I'm asking for your opinion."

Hunter Woodhall opened up about watching his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall compete at the Paris Olympics

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall were each other's biggest supporters during the Paris Olympics campaign. After a triumphant Paris campaign, the couple appeared on Rai Benjamin and Noah Lyles' "Beyond the Records Podcast," where the Paralympic athlete opened up about the experience of watching his wife compete in the quadrennial event.

The 26-year-old shared how watching his wife compete at the Summer Games brought him joy. Further, he emphasized the discipline that the long jumper maintains, and her performing well gives him a confidence boost.

"It's always harder watching somebody else compete but I can't lie like ever since going through last year, she's got so good that I like it. I don't really have to worry that bad and I know she's like so disciplined, she's so on her thing so I'm like we're gonna perform well. Then our momentum is just build like she would go compete, kill it and that would give me the confidence," said Hunter Woodhall.

Hunter Woodhall's wife and long-jump athlete, Tara Davis-Woodhall, revealed that she will be skipping the indoor events of the 2025 season.

