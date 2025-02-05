"I see that launch”- Olivia Dunne, Alexis Jeffrey, & other LSU gymnasts react to Haleigh Bryant's top highlights from the first month of the new year

Olivia Dunne, Alexis Jeffrey, Aleah Finnegan, and other LSU Tigers gymnasts have shared their reactions to Haleigh Bryant’s highlights from January 2025. These highlights also included glimpses of her with teammates Dunne, Lexi Zeiss, and Alyona Shchennikova, among others.

Besides Bryant’s memorable moments with teammates, the highlights featured her performances from this year’s LSU gymnastics meetings. Notably, this is the 23-year-old’s final year with the LSU Tigers, as she announced her return to the team last year for one final season by using her last year of eligibility.

She captioned the post:

“10 pics from a 10/10 January 💌✨”

Fifth-year senior and Bryant’s close friend Olivia Dunne reacted to this post by sharing a two-word reaction.

“You slay,” she wrote.

Alexis Jeffrey, the LSU Tigers senior, however, focused on the picture in which Bryant shared a glimpse of holding hands with someone whose face wasn't revealed, suggesting that the person is someone she is currently in a relationship with.

“I see that launch.” Jeffrey wrote.

She also commented on her overall highlights, saying:

“OH WOW”

Paris Olympian and LSU senior Aleah Finnegan joined in the comments, adding:

“I love my hay hay”

Fifth-year senior Chase Brock also chimed in, writing:

“You are so beautiful”

Freshman Kailin Chio also shared her reaction to the post.

“You’re so cute hay hay,” the 18-year-old wrote.

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne and other athletes' comments. Credits - Instagram/ _haleighbryant

When Olivia Dunne shared her experiences of traveling in private jets

Olivia Dunne attends the 2025 BBWAA Dinner in New York City (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne once opened up about her experiences of traveling on private jets during her appearance on Flau’jae Johnson’s ‘Best of Both Worlds!’ episode. She revealed she took her first private jet flight with her boyfriend Paul Skenes.

However, the baseball pitcher now arranges private jet travel to make commuting easier for both of them due to their busy schedules. In a September 2024 interview, she said (9:32 onwards):

“I think, well, this past summer was the first time I ever flew on a PJ. I got to take one with Paul from Pittsburgh or wherever we were at the time. I think we were in Pittsburgh, to the All-Star game that he was playing in.”

“After that, I think now Paul kind of gets me. He charters me, like, my own little private planes. If he’s being at school, like, I'm busy, and I don't really have time to, like, drive to NOLA to fly out of New Orleans or go on connecting flights and spend a whole day traveling. So Paul will sometimes provide an easier way of getting from point A to point B for me, which I'm grateful for.”

Dunne shared that her third private jet journey was with Johnson, the host when they traveled to New York to promote The Money Game: LSU docuseries. The series, streamed on Amazon Prime Video, featured the LSU Tigers' athletes discussing their 2023-24 season and various aspects related to their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.

