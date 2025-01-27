"Empty seats are concerning" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne takes aim at NCAA gymnastics judging amid attendance woes

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne delivered her verdict on the obstacles hindering the growth of gymnastics at the college level. Dunne, who is in her fifth and final season with LSU, criticized the scoring system and claimed it was resulting in lower attendance.

Dunne highlighted a disconnect between the intricacies of gymnastics scoring and the expectations of casual fans.

"I am sitting here watching NCAA gymnastics, and the empty seats are concerning. I care deeply about the growth in women’s sports especially in the NCAA," Dunne wrote on X.

She argued that the current system, which allows for numerous deductions based on a judge’s discretion, can leave fans confused and disillusioned.

"If you want fans to enjoy the sport and increase viewership, you have to look at what makes the crowds go crazy! People understand what a perfect 10 is and want people who do things that look great to be rewarded," she added.

"Too many deductions taken at a judge’s discretion feels the same as watching a basketball game that’s constantly interrupted with penalties or a football game with flags on every play. At some point, it feels negative and loses the entertainment factor that draws the crowd in. The number of questions I am currently getting from fans about the scoring is significant enough for me to share this concern. I love the art and intricacy of gymnastics but let’s get more eyes on the sport!"

Olivia Dunne doubles down on her stance of building crowd engagement

Olivia Dunne also gave her perspective on the challenges associated with taking women's sports to new heights. She said she knows what casual fans want to see, given the immense following she enjoys and the feedback she receives.

“I’m in my 5th year, and I have an audience of casual fans, so maybe I’m in a unique position to see what is happening with fans differently than people just looking at attendance numbers,” Dunne explained.

Olivia Dunne is one of the most followed athletes in the NCAA, so her remarks carry significant weight.

Her statement comes after No. 2 LSU lost to No. 17 Arkansas, 196.875-196.600, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

