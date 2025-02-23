"I haven't seen it myself"-Masai Russell raises concern about the track coverage of her US National Indoor title

Masai Russell recently shared her thoughts on the track coverage of her US National Indoor 60m title. She competed in the USTAF Indoor 60m hurdles on Sunday, February 23 to win her first US Indoor title by clocking 7.74s.

The 24-year-old got the better of Grace Stark and Christina Clemons, who recorded 7.76s and 7.87s to finish second and third, respectively.

Shortly after, one of the fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and raised concerns about the race coverage, claiming that the footage of the much-anticipated race was not available anywhere.

"Everbody talking about @masai_russell winning the US national indoor 60 title in the Hurdles whole time… WHERES THE VIDEO ??? The coverage like hello? But congratulations to my girl Masai," the fan wrote.

In response, the American sprinter and hurdler echoed the concerns and wrote:

"I’m saying😭 I haven’t even see it myself," Masai Russell wrote.

Masai Russell started her 2025 season by competing at the Texas Tech Corky Classic, where she participated in the 60m dash. She won the event after clocking 7.89s, besting Devynne Charlton.

Masai Russell opened up about winning her first professional race

100m hurdles Olympic champion, Russell

After competing in the Texas Tech Corky Classic this year, Masai Russell continued her dominant start to the season at the New Balance Grand Prix. She won the 60m dash by clocking 7.80s and earning her first-ever victory in a professional race.

Following this race, Russell, who was honored with a flower bouquet, expressed her excitement during the post-race interview:

"I felt good, I mean it's funny to say this is my first pro win. I'm an Olympic champion but I never won a race as a professional last year. So this is my first one and I'm gonna keep these flowers. It's just been great," Masai Russell said.

After maintaining her unbeaten streak this year by winning the NB Grand Prix 60m, Russell, in an interview with Citius Mag, revealed that she had been working very hard:

"It just felt like as it should be. Like, that's the best way that I could put it you know. I've just been working so hard. This is the hardest I’ve ever worked, so to finally see the dominance, and me just stepping into who I know I am consistently so yeah, I’m just happy with it. It’s how it should be."

Despite starting her 2024 season without any sponsor, Russell had an impressive campaign at the Paris Olympics, clinching her first Olympic gold medal in the 100m hurdles after clocking 12.33s, edging France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela by just 0.01s.

