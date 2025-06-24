"I would have shut down"- French gymnast reveals Simone Biles' tour helped her recover from Olympics setback 

Simone Biles' Gold Over America Tour after the Paris Olympics helped French gymnast Melanie de Jesus Dos Santos. The French gymnast opened up about the Olympic heartbreak and how Biles' tour helped her bounce back in the sport.

De Jesus Dos Santos is a prominent gymnast in the French national team who has won four gold in the European Championships. Dos Santos has also placed first thrice at the FIG World Cup and five times at the World Challenge Cup. After a heartbreaking campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics, De Jesus Dos Santos distanced herself from the sport, but Simone Biles's tour bus changed everything for the French gymnast.

Melanie de Jesus Dos Santos opened up in an exclusive with Olympics.com about her heartbreaking campaign at the Paris Olympics and how Biles' Gold Over America Tour helped the athlete bounce back in the sport. Reflecting on her time on the tour, the 25-year-old said:

“The tour was the best thing that could have happened after the Games. I truly believe that if there hadn’t been that tour after the Olympics, it would have been even harder to bounce back. Knowing myself, if I hadn’t had the tour, I would have shut down. I would have just stayed home doing nothing."

De Jesus Dos Santos recalled the vibe of the tour and all the fun she had on the tour, watching films, talking about television shows and exploring new cities with fellow gymnasts from all over the world. The French gymnast added:

"That tour really helped me continue doing gymnastics, and, more importantly, to enjoy it again because we don’t get many opportunities to do gymnastics with that much fun."

Simone Biles' Gold over America tour was a celebration of a successful gold medal victory of Team USA in gymnastics. The tour began in September 2024 in California and ended in November in Michigan.

Simone Biles shared her new doctorate honor in a social media post

2025 has been a year of achievements and recognition for Simone Biles. From winning the 2025 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year to getting an honorary doctorate of humane letters from Washington University, the American gymnastics sensation has been on a roll. Biles shared her new honour in an Instagram post:

"it’s Dr. Biles to you 🫶🏾..."

Simone Biles was the guest speaker recently at the Washington University. The American gymnast gave the commencement speech to the graduating class of 2025 and received the honour.

