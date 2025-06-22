"I start planning how would I escape"- Ilona Maher shares relatable anecdote about clubbing

American union rugby player Ilona Maher confessed to her experience at the nightclubs by sharing a confession through an Instagram story on Sunday, June 22. This comes amid the 2024 Olympic bronze medalist's time at the Cannes Lions Festival in France.

In recent months, Maher has been busy with her rugby endeavors, which saw her feature at the Rugby Four Pacific Series, where the US side lost all three matches against New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Besides this, Maher has also been seen in various events of Sports Illustrated.

Days after featuring in SI photoshoot, Maher shared a confession on her Instagram story. The rugby player shared an anxious picture of herself and remarked that this is how she reacts when being at a club due to the sparklers. She also revealed that she frequently thinks about leaving the place while at a club. She wrote:

Trending

"This is me in the club getting anxious because the sparkles keep hitting the ceiling, and I realize how packed in we are, so I start planning how would I escape. I've never been chill a day in my life."

Screenshot of Maher's Instagram story on June 22, 2025 (Image via: Instagram @ilonamaher)

Besides her rugby, social media, and other endorsements, Maher has also grown an affinity towards dancing in recent months, especially after her Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) stint.

Ilona Maher talks about her emotions of winning the bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics

Ilona Maher (Image via: Getty)

Ilona Maher recently opened up about her and the US rugby team's bronze medal victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This was Maher's second appearance at the Summer Games, following the event in Tokyo.

In an interview with Forbes published on June 5, 2025, the 28-year-old shared that the moment didn't feel real despite it being a third-place finish and bronze medal. Additionally, she also revealed that some of her fans mistook her for a gold medalist and expressed her happiness at being able to uplift the sport. Maher said:

"Sometimes it still doesn’t feel real. Even though it was bronze to us, it felt like gold (to us), and I think to the world, it felt like gold in many ways. Whenever someone talks about me, they sometimes will call me a gold medalist, and I’m like, you’re wrong, but thank you so much. We have, I think, elevated the sport much more than anything. It’s been a really cool role."

In the same interview, Ilona Maher also mentioned the upcoming Rugby World Cup and was elated over the potential crowd that the event might attract, especially with the presence of top rugby players around the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More