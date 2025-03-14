"I still message her" - Lindsey Vonn makes feelings known on losing her mother to ALS

Olympian and World Cup Champion Lindsey Vonn shared emotional thoughts on her late mother, Linda Krohn. In an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, the American alpine skier shared an emotional anecdote about how she dealt with her mother's passing due to ALS in August 2022.

Ad

Vonn said:

"She thought that she could beat the odds and she could be the one that would live 20 more years, and um, she lasted one."

"It was hard. I still got her number in my phone, I still message her. I send her text messages," Lindsey Vonn in an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Linda Krohn passed away in August 2022 after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease that affects a person's ability to walk, talk and function.

In an interview with The New York Times in 2010, Krohn shared that she could not walk up the mountain to see Vonn's early ski races. She even revealed that she suffered from a stroke while giving birth to Vonn and could not recall anything for the next seven weeks post giving birth to her.

Ad

Linda Krohn (center) at The 2010 Winter Olympics - (Image via Getty)

Vonn had recently shared a special note on Instagram for her mother on Women's Day, stating how much of an inspiration her mother was to her and how her spirit would always inspire her as time passed.

Ad

Vonn retired from competitive skiing in 2019, at the age of 34, citing multiple injuries as the cause. However, she has since made a comeback but hasn't quite found her rhythm yet.

Lindsey Vonn shares strong message following her return to the World Cup

Lindsey Vonn at the La Thuile super-G event on March 14 (Image via Getty)

Lindsey Vonn, widely regarded as one of the greatest Alpine skiiers of all time, made her competitive return to alpine skiing after announcing her retirement in 2019. Her return, however, was seen as poor compared to her previous outings in downhill skiing.

Ad

The 40-year-old Olympic star finished 13th in the La Thuile super-G event, which was part of the regular World Cup season. Following her return, she shared an emotional message on her Instagram.

"I love skiing and that’s the only reason I came back to this sport… but there have been so many negative voices. People who don’t believe in me. People who say I’m too old and slow. People who question my character. People who tell me to move over because my time is up….I know they are only a few voices out of many…. But it still hurts. I try to be strong, but I’m not always strong. I am human."

Ad

"But don’t worry, I’m not going to give up. I believe in myself and I know with hard work I will get to where I dream of going," Lindsey Vonn wrote on Instagram.

Lindsey Vonn is set to compete next at the FIS Ski World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, USA, from March 20 to 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback