"I still tried to go but it got worse" - Elaine Thompson-Herah following the injury at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix 2024

Elaine Thompson-Herah opened up on the recent unfortunate event at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix. She competed in the 100m event at the competition along with Favour Ofili, Gabby Thomas, Aleia Hobbs, and Celera Barnes.

Thompson-Herah has been a defending champion in the 100m and 200m at the Olympics. She secured gold medals in the 100m and 200m at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Jamaican sensation had to settle in ninth place after clocking 11.48 seconds. The Olympic gold medalist appeared to be in great form until the final few meters of the race. After crossing the finish line, the Jamaican sprinter was in visible discomfort and seemed to have injured her Achilles tendon, prompting her to take off the spikes from her right leg.

The sprinter was carried off the track with the help of officials. Expressing her discontent, Thompson-Herah took to social media to open up about the incident while conveying her gratitude toward fans for their steadfast support.

“I felt something uncomfortable as I began to push I still tried to go but it got worse," wrote Thompson-Herah. "So I am awaiting professional advice moving forward” thanks for your continuous support 🙏🏾."

Favour Ofili dominated the 100m lineup by registering a stunning time of 11.18s. She was followed closely by Morolake Akinoson and Aleia Hobbs, who clocked 11.20s and 11.21s, respectively.

Elaine Thompson-Herah's quest for the 2024 Paris Olympics remains uncertain

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica reacts after winning the gold medal in the Women's 200m Final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England

Following the unexpected event at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix on Sunday, June 8, 2024, at the Icahn Stadium in New York City, Elaine Thompson-Herah's journey to the Olympics has become uncertain.

Thompson Herah secured the gold medal in the 100m at the 2016 Games after clocking a stunning time of 10.71 seconds. Moreover, she also clinched a gold medal in the 200m after registering 21.78 seconds. Four years later, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she successfully defended her title by improving her time in both 100m and 200m with 10.61 and 21.53 seconds, respectively.

At the 2024 Prefontaine Classic, Thompson-Herah displayed a subpar performance, finishing ninth with 11.30 seconds. As she awaits professional advice after the unforeseen event at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix, it remains uncertain whether she will compete in the Jamaican Olympic Trials, scheduled to be held later this month.