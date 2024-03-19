Former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman congratulated Jamison Sear for her energetic performance at the regular season finale in Lloyd Noble Center on Sunday, March 17. The 29-year-old, who recently entered the shoes of an NCAA gymnastics commentator with ESPN, witnessed Sears’ terrific balance beam routine.

The final regular season meet on Sunday saw the Oklahoma Women’s Gymnastics team maintain its No.1 ranking. In a neck-to-neck battle between the Sooners and No. 7 University of Alabama, the former won with an ultimate score of 198.775-198.025.

Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide pulled off an impressive score that will facilitate them to improve their National Qualifying Score (NQS). It decides a team’s seeding in the postseason.

It was Alabama’s second score above 198 and the second-highest overall score of the season. One of the contributors to Alabama’s commendable scoring is the 17-year-old Jamison Sears. The young gymnast delivered an electrifying performance on the balance beam, achieving a new season high of 9.925 points. She also performed a mouth-widening Yurchenko full to score 9.8 in the vault event.

As Sears was at her absolute best, she was noticed by former Team USA captain and three-time Olympic gold medalist, Aly Raisman. The ESPN commentator congratulated the young gymnast by sharing an Instagram picture of her from the meet day and captioning it:

"One of the highlights of yesterdays competition for me was watching Jamison dance & have so much fun in warm ups ☺️ I think she danced the entire time. Means the world to me to see gymnasts have so much love for the sport & having such a good time. 😊😊😊"

Raisman was elated to observe Sears’ passion and love for gymnastics, saying:

Aly Raisman shares her experience of commentating for the Oklahoma vs Alabama gymnastics meet

On Sunday, Aly Raisman was joined by Olympic legend Bart Conner and Nadia Comăneci. She took to her Instagram to share her experience covering the Oklahoma vs Alabama gymnastics meet.

Raisman posted a picture with Bart Conner and captioned it:

“Thanks for being a great partner Bart Conner. Loved getting to spend time with Bart & Nadia. Congrats to @ou_wgymnastics & @bamagymnastics. Exciting meet to commentate on! @espn @espnw.”

Initially, Aly Raisman was extremely nervous yet excited when she was offered to join ESPN Network as its college gymnastics analyst. The Olympic gymnast told People in an interview that she believed it to be a “cool new chapter” for her despite it being a challenging task.

"Very different than anything I've ever done but it will offer a really cool new chapter’ for me and a big challenge. I'm just really excited and appreciative for the opportunity to be able to stay involved in the sport," she said.

Raisman made her commentator debut on January 19 at the LSU Tigers vs University of Kentucky match.