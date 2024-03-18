The NCAA Women's Gymnastics rankings after Week 11 are out as Oklahoma continues its reign on top. The Soones' women's gymnastics team are followed by California while LSU dropped a place down to third.

Oklahoma Sooners defeated Alabama on Sunday with a score of 198.775-198.025. It marked their highest-ever team score, and third-highest overall in the NCAA history. They are tied with Florida who earned the same score in 2022.

Last month, Sooners posted the program's highest score as well, which now remains second (198.675). Owing to the historic Sunday, Oklahoma retained their No. 1 position from last week, and several weeks, with a score of 198.475.

Second, on the list are the California Golden Bears with a score of 198.180. They racked up a couple of victories on Sunday in a tri-meet to finish the home season with an undefeated record of 7-0. The Bears defeated Stanford and Sacramento posting a score of 197.925 over Cardinal's 197.675 and Hornets' 195.400.

LSU drops a place in Week 11 of NCAA women's gymnastics rankings

LSU v Florida-Kayla Johnson of LSU reacts after winning against Florida

LSU Tigers were ranked No.2 in week 10 of NCAA women's gymnastics rankings, and despite a stellar victory against North Carolina, they dropped one place to take 3rd in Week 11.

Tigers are narrowly behind California on a score of 198.125 after defeating North Carolina by a score of 198.250-196.075. They also close out their season undefeated (6-0) at PMAC, their home stadium.

It marked LSU's first undefeated season since 2018. They have earlier won all matches at home in 2018,2017, 2014,2010, and 1987.

No. 4 to No. 10-NCAA Women's Gymnastics rankings

LSU v Florida-Leanne Wong of Gators in action

The 4th place in Week 11 of the NCAA women's gymnastics rankings is secured by Florida with a score of 197.905. Gators secured a win over Iowa State, NC State, and Long Island on 15th March with a score of 197.900 to close out the regular season.

Utah is ranked 5th with 197.840 points after scoring a season-high 198.300 against Utah State and Stanford marking the fifth-highest score in the program's history.

Kentucky takes the 6th position with a score of 197.810 and is followed by Alabama at 7th with 197.760 points. The 8th position is secured by Denver on 197.700 points while MSU takes 9th on 197.615 points followed by Michigan at 10, who now have 197.545 points.