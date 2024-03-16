“One last ride” - $3.6M NIL-valued Olivia Dunne shares joyful snap with teammates as LSU star’s collegiate journey reaches its end

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne captured a lovely moment on Instagram with teammates as she nears the end of her college career.

The 21-year-old athlete, valued at $3.6 million in NIL (as per On3), uploaded a picture on her Instagram story at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center alongside fellow LSU gymnasts - Sierra Ballard, Haleigh Bryant, Elena Arenas and Chase Brock.

"ONE LAST RIDE 💜"

Screenshot via Instagram

Dunne's decision to retire comes after four years of achievements both individually and as part of the LSU gymnastics team. Despite having the option to return for a fifth year due to COVID-19 pauses, Dunne opted to conclude her career.

Dunne is a three-time Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll member and a 2022 Women's College Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-American.

Fans can catch Dunne in action for potentially the last time at LSU's upcoming home meet against North Carolina, with further performances expected at the SEC Championships on March 23 and NCAA Regionals (April 3-7).

Although bidding farewell to college sports, Dunne's legacy as one of the top NIL athletes continues to shine, placing her in third place behind USC’s Bronny James and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Nobody under 25 is more famous than LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne in action

The 20-year-old gymnast is the most-searched female athlete under 25, according to the online news website Sports Book Review. She had over 550,000 searches across 12 months, more than basketball phenom Caitlin Clark and tennis star Coco Gauff.

However, all has not come easy for the gymnast. She has faced repeated scrutiny and criticism, particularly regarding her clothing choices, but the LSU senior remains unfazed.

Beyond her pursuits, Dunne is committed to supporting young gymnasts through initiatives like The Livvy Fund, which strives to provide financial assistance to college-bound gymnasts and educate them on leveraging their talents for financial gain.

