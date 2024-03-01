"It's an unprecedented area for LSU Gym to win a national championship"- Olivia Dunne opens up as LSU eyes NCAA title in April

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about her team LSU's chances for the NCAA title which is scheduled in April. Dunne returned to the gymnastics arena last year in December for LSU Tigers' first event of the season, Gym 101 in Louisiana.

In an interview with SEC Network, Dunne expressed her thoughts on what it would mean for LSU to win the NCAA title. She said:

"It would mean the world to this team and this university. It's an unprecedented area for LSU gym to win a national championship."

Olivia Dunne was the youngest athlete to qualify for the International Elite in 2014 and since then has been one of the most talented gymnasts in the circuit. Dunne is also one of the key members of the LSU Tigers.

LSU has never won a national title in gymnastics and would be eying for their maiden NCAA title next month. They have already started the preparations for the season with Gym 101. The event started on December 16, 2023 will continue for four months up to March 23, 2024.

During the event, Olivia Dunne was seen giving it her all as she executed two somersaults with a flip-landing. Her performance was also picked up by the Tigers for the preview of the upcoming season. The preview featured a total of 37 performances by nine athletes.

Olivia Dunne makes it to the Forbes 30 Under 30

Dunne is not just a talented gymnast but also features in the "Top Creators 2023" list published by Forbes recently. Olivia Dune was included in that list owing to her social media prominence.

Dunne is also the highest-paid college athlete in the world, with Forbes estimating her annual income at $2.3 million in 2023.

"Creators. Influencers. Streamers. Vloggers. Whatever you call them, these powerful social media personalities are calling the shots in entertainment and advertising. Read more at the link in the bio.

Olivia is one of the most followed college athletes in the world with a whopping social media following of almost eight million followers on TikTok and 4.9 million followers on Instagram. Recently, the 21-year-old also got her billboard when she partnered with the clothing brand, Nautica.

The global magazine that featured creators like Logan Paul, KSI, and Ninja, has termed the LSU gymnast as "Tik-Tok's million dollar tumbler."