Olivia Dunne has some great news for her fans. Forbes has announced the list of its "Top Creators 2023" which features 50 of the most successful social media content creators of this year, according to the magazine.

One of the many notable people is LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, who Forbes dubbed "TikTok's million-dollar tumbler." Her creative prowess landed her alongside Monnet McMichael and Nick DiGiovanni on "Forbes Top Creators of 2023."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Creators. Influencers. Streamers. Vloggers. Whatever you call them, these powerful social media personalities are calling the shots in entertainment and advertising. Read more at the link in the bio. #ForbesTopCreators"

Sharing the exciting news on her Instagram stories, Dunne posted a picture of herself in white and wrote:

"Business woman Livvy unlocked"

Olivia Dunne - Forbes Top Creators 2023

She also shared some other pictures on her Instagram stories.

Olivia Dunne - Forbes Top Creators 2023

Olivia Dunne - Forbes Top Creators 2023

Dunne has made a reputation for herself over the years by utilizing her gymnastics skills to create content that has a loyal fan base.

"last one best one♡ #seniorszn"

The list of Forbes' 50 highest-earning creators for 2023 features a number of individuals with connections to the sports industry. YouTuber, Mr. Beast is joined on the list by Jake Paul ($34 million), KSI ($24 million), Logan Paul ($21 million), Ninja ($10 million), and Olivia Dunne ($2.3 million).

Olivia Dunne becomes the most searched female athlete under 25 in the US

The social media phenomenon topped a new survey by Sportsbook Review's list of the most-searched US female athletes under 25 years old on Google in the previous year, with an estimated 550,000 searches.

"Back in the boot!"

Dunne is currently dating baseball star Paul Skenes. They recently made their relationship official on Instagram.