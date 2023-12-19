"Back to business," Olivia Dunne gears up ahead of the 2024 NCAA season

Olivia Dunne has made it back to the gymnastics arena ahead of the 2024 NCAA season. The first event of the season for the LSU Tigers, Gym 101, was held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Louisiana.

The four-month long, 2024 season will commence on January 5, 2024, in Ohio State and will end on March 23, 2024, at the home arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. With the season nearing, the gymnasts, including Dunne, will be seen dedicating their time to perfecting their skills.

During Gym 101, Dunne went full-throttle on the floor exercise by executing two somersaults and ending the routine with a perfect two-flip landing. Her routine was one of the 50 performances put up by the Tigers as a preview for the upcoming season. The performances featured a total of 37 routines performed by nine athletes.

The social media sensation shared a picture of her performing a routine on a balance beam and captioned it:

"seasons greetings😼"

The LSU Tigers gymnast later shared the post on her Instagram story, informing fans about her return ahead of the upcoming season. She wrote:

"Back to business."

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Along with the floor exercise, Dunne also displayed her gymnastics proficiency on the balance beam alongside Sierra Ballard, Haleigh Bryant, and Konnor McClain.

Olivia Dunne makes it to the Forbes 30 Under 30

Olivia Dunne attends as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates the 2023 Issue Release with Swimsuit Island at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida.

Olivia Dunne, a member of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team, attained recognition in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023.

Being the highest-paid female college athlete, she also stands out as the most followed college athlete across multiple social media platforms. As of February 2023, the gymnast has garnered a huge social media following with approximately 4.5 million followers on Instagram, more than seven million followers on TikTok, and 119,000 followers on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Her Forbes bio mentioned her as one of the faces of college sports in the NIL era. The 21-year-old was the highest-paid female college athlete in the 2021 season after the NCAA approved the NIL (Name, Image, and Likeliness) policy, giving a green signal to college athletes to accept sponsorships. According to Forbes, Dunne is reported to have an estimated income of $2.3 million and is one of the most searched female athletes under 25 in the United States.