LSU's Olivia Dunne soars beyond gymnastics, shows off incredible hoops prowess

Olivia Dunne has her fingerprints on two major sports: gymnastics and baseball. The star TikToker is not just famous for her social media, as she's one of the most promising young gymnasts out there. At LSU, she dominates events and has tons of fans.

In the world of baseball, she's dating one of MLB's best prospects. Paul Skenes, a former LSU pitcher, was the first overall pick in the last MLB draft and instantly became the third-overall prospect in all of baseball.

Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates' future star, gives the star gymnast a connection there. Now, she's taken to her TikTok to show off yet another sport: basketball.

In the video, she makes several hilarious attempts at shooting the basketball. In the end, she ends up banking one in and celebrates accordingly. It doesn't appear as if she was trying very hard, but she managed to hit a three-pointer from the wing. Even though she used the bank, it's still an impressive shot that not a lot of non-basketball players would be able to make.

It's doubtful that any basketball is in her future, but she's showcased the ability to pick up a ball and potentially make a shot if it came down to it. With all her many talents, this is just another in the bag.

Count casual basketball among Olivia Dunne's many skills

Olivia Dunne has a lot of skills. She's incredibly proficient with most social media, as her millions of followers prove. She's also skilled in gymnastics, as she has trophies and stats to back that up.

Olivia Dunne is a very skilled person

The LSU star is evidently pretty decent with a basketball as well. She struggled at first but finished it off with an impressive shot. She could do well if she put her mind to it, but given her hectic schedule it seems unlikely there will be time.

