"I don't think I'd even consider him" - Ilona Maher and sisters rate guys who are 10 but don't get along with sisters

American union rugby player Ilona Maher and her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna were recently spotted rating guys who are perfect but have some different attributes. This came during their recently launched House of Maher podcast in association with Wave Sports and Entertainment.

The 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medalist and her sisters aim to focus on the fun and authentic side of themselves and entertain the fans. In a recent glimpse of their conversation on the "House of Maher" Instagram handle, Maher asked her sisters to rate a guy who's perfect but doesn't get along with her other siblings.

Replying to this, Olivia said:

"I don't think, I'd even consider him then, if you don't fully love, if you don't love my sisters."

"Right, Deep," Maher added

When asked to Maher about a perfect guy who just goes to three restaurants, she stated:

"That would be very sad for me because I love going different restaurents but also the guy just like his places."

Maher recently concluded her stint with PWR side Bristol Bears. She and her team reached the semis of the tournament but faced defeat to Gloucester-Hartpury (36-20).

Ilona Maher talks about her partnership with sports apparel giant Adidas

Maher during her time at the PWR semifinals match between Bristol Bears and Gloucester Hartpury (Image via: Getty Images)

Ilona Maher shared her thoughts about her long-term partnership with Adidas. The American rugby player also recently visited the Adidas headquarters with other sports stars such as the alpine ski race Mikaela Shiffrin and Miami Dolphins Wide receiver, Tyreek Hill.

Speaking about this partnership, Maher said that she is excited to work with Adidas because of their commitment and dedication towards women's sports. Additionally, she mentioned that through this partnership, she is looking to engage with aspiring young rugby players and hinted at the introduction of new Adidas shoes. She said (via Adidas News):

"Throughout discussions with adidas, their passion for rugby was clear and the pursuit to deliver only the best for athletes playing their sport. The adidas team really show their support for the women’s game at all levels. I can’t wait to work with adidas to inspire a whole new generation to pick up a rugby ball, while also understanding that strength and power is beautiful. I’m particularly excited to reveal a new boot for the women’s game in the coming months – so keep your eyes peeled for that.”

As per reports, Ilona Maher is going to be a key face around the launch of Adidas shoes for women's rugby.

