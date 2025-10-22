"I didn't think I was going to make a sustainable living running track"- Gabby Thomas gets real about massive shift brought about by Athlos NYC

  • home icon
By Adityan Pillai
Modified Oct 22, 2025 04:03 GMT
Alexis Ohanian
Alexis Ohanian and Gabby Thomas | Getty Images

Gabby Thomas opened up about the massive changes brought about by Athlos in the track and field circuit. The Olympic gold medalist reflected on the prize money offered to track athletes previously during meets and expressed that she did not think that could make a sustainable living while competing on the global track circuit.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, launched a women-only track meet after the Paris Olympics, which featured some of the best athletes in the world, followed by a first-of-its-kind performance by Megan Thee Stallion, giving an incredible experience to the fans. Moreover, along with a transformation in the format, Athlos offered the highest prize money ever in a track meet in their inaugural edition, which stood at $60,000 for the winner of one event, $25,000 for the silver medalist, and $10,000 for the third place.

In the second edition of the meet, Athlos announced $250,000 as a world record bonus to the athletes. Gabby Thomas spoke about the shift brought about by Athlos and expressed that it was something that she could never have thought about. Initially, she felt that she could not make a sustainable living as a track athlete; however, with Athlos offering a hike in the prize money, several leagues have stepped up, and the change that they were looking for was finally happening.

It is something that I have not experienced before. To me, it's just groundbreaking to have the sport set up in a way where it is built for women. I was one of the fastest women in the country, and I didn't think I was going to make a sustainable living running track and field, and when it happened, I couldn't believe it. To have something like this to look at, to aspire to is crazy," she said.
Furthermore, Gabby Thomas expressed that it has motivated the athletes to push themselves out of their comfort zone and look forward to competing against a global audience.

Gabby Thomas on the impact of Athlos NYC increasing the prize purse for winners

Gabby Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas opened up about the impact created by Athlos in the track circuit in an interview on CBS Mornings. The American athlete shared that increasing the prize purse helped to bring about a revolution that track was longing for.

The conversation about track athletes being paid less often comes up; however, no changes were implemented for a long time despite incredible performances on the track.

"One thing he (Alexis Ohanian) did was increase the prize purse. I mean, we rolled out Athlos last year in New York City. It was the largest prize purse in track and field history, and since then, our sport has already changed. Everyone else has increased the prize purse for our competition, but that also incentivizes the athletes to show. But now you have the stars showing up at these meets or showing up at Athlos," she said.

Furthermore, she expressed that initially, there were instances when athletes wouldn't break even after a meet, as they had to incur several expenses, which included training all year round, maintaining a team, and travelling to meets.

