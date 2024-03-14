Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about a lot of never heard before intricacies of his life in the Netflix documentary "Arnold." The former Mr Olympia and governor of California opened up on the controversial aspects of his life which created a huge buzz in the media.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's three-part docuseries covers aspects of his marriage to Maria Shriver as well as him fathering a child with his former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, an aspect of his life that was always kept away from the media. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke about how this led to the end of his marriage to Maria Shriver.

Recalling the incident, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed how he decided to tell his then-wife Maria about his son Joseph Baena after she brought up rumors that had been floating around. It was during one of their couple counseling sessions that Maria asked him whether Joseph Baena was his son.

“I thought my heart stopped and then I told the truth. Yes Maria, Joseph is my son. She was obviously crushed by that," he said.

Furthermore, he opened up about the doubts and confusions that he had during that time.

“In the beginning I really didn’t know, but the older he got, the more it became clear to me. It was then just a matter of How do you keep this quiet?" he said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's sports festival

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Arnold Sports Festival Africa 2019

As a bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger always wanted to have a unique space where bodybuilders could showcase their skills and eventually grow. In an attempt to fulfill that wish, he established the Arnold Sports Festival in 1989 with former FBI agent Jim Lorimer.

The Arnold Sports Festival started as a single-event competition which expanded massively over the last 30 years due to its immense popularity. Now, the annual festival features over 50 sports and events with upwards of 12,000 athletes in contention.

The contest keeps getting even more competitive, year after year, which keeps the enthusiasm as well as the anticipation among fans. Some of the best bodybuilders in the world have participated in the Arnold Classic Bodybuilding championships which in 2024 had the winner's prize money set at $300,000.

To make the contest even more competitive and world-class, Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that the prize money for the Arnold Classic Bodybuilding Championships 2025 would be a whopping $500,000. This would surpass the prize money offered by the prestigious Mr Olympia by $100,000