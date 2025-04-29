"I thought I would get dropped"- Ex-LSU star Natoya Goule makes feelings known on longtime partner Adidas' support in her journey

Natoya Goule has shared that her sponsor, Adidas, helped guide her through her athletic journey. She specializes in the 800m event and has racked up numerous accolades. She made her breakthrough at Manchester High School in Jamaica before coming to the United States to make her collegiate debut.

The Jamaican represented multiple universities during her collegiate career, including the LSU Tigers. She made history by becoming the first female in program history to win the NCAA Indoor and NCAA Outdoor championships in the 800 meters category. She later went on to win a silver medal in the World Indoor Championships and became the 2019 Pan American Games champion in the women's 800m category.

The 34-year-old revealed in an interview with Flame Bearers that her sponsor, Adidas, stuck with her throughout her career:

"Every time I step out there on the track, I ensure that I’m putting my best foot out there and ensuring that I’m doing everything that they want me to do. Adidas has been a great sponsor, for me, you know, they sponsored my high school back in Jamaica when I was there. So I know them for years. So if I’m supposed to go in like, with a different sponsor, it would be different, like I wouldn’t know what to expect from them.

"Adidas has been, you know, by my side, from ever since and I appreciate them a lot you know, because there are times that I thought I would get dropped. And I just want to continue with that, I want to make sure that this year I’m able to compete the way I’m supposed to compete, so that they can still say, 'Hey she’s still doing something,'” Natoya Goule added.

The middle-distance runner last competed at the Xiamen Diamond League, where she posted a season-best time of 2:34.71 minutes in the 1000m event.

Natoya Goule poses with Sha'Carri Richardson after competing in the Xiamen Diamond League

Jamaican track and field athlete Natoya Goule is a three-time Olympian | Picture credit: Photo via Getty Images

Natoya Goule posed with Sha'Carri Richardson following the conclusion of the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League. The American track and field athlete specializes in the 100m and 200m events and has two Olympic medals.

The three-time Olympian shared an image of herself and Richardson on Instagram:

Goule is also a 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in the 800 metres category.

