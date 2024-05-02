"I used to look up to Usain Bolt a lot"- Christian Miller, the 17-year-old who became the fastest 100m athlete of 2024, opens up on his inspirations 

Christian Miller shocked the track and field world when he clocked the fastest 100m in 2024. He recently opened up about his inspirations growing up as he became the fastest word leader in the 100m being a high schooler.

Christian Miller stunned the world at the Pure Athletics Spring Invitational 2024 when he clocked a wind-legal 9.93s in the 100m sprint. In the process, the upcoming American athlete became the world leader in the event for the Men's category while being a high school athlete. His performance bettered the likes of World Champions Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman.

With the Olympic season just around the corner, Miller fueled up the anticipation for the 100m U.S. lineup. The Creekside High School athlete also became the youngest athlete to break the 10-second barrier in the 100m.

He opened up about his track and field inspirations and who he looks up to, in a post-race interview.

" I used to look up to Usain Bolt a lot, he was a very big inspiration. Recently, I looked up to a lot of greats like Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Letsile Tebogo, Erriyon Knighton. A lot of great athletes, a lot of them from America too they're producing some great times," he said.

Expand Tweet

Christian Miller opens up on running the 100m in 9.93 seconds

Christian Miller rose to fame in 2023 when he won the double gold medal at the United States U20 National Games held in Eugene, Oregon. The high school athlete stormed through the finals in both events while also clocking personal bests on both occasions.

Miller appeared to be in peak form at the Pure Athletics Spring Invitational 2024 where he dominated the pack single-handedly and in the process clocked the fastest 100m race of the season.

He opened up about the incredible race in an interview with News4Jax.

" I have practised a lot and I know how I run in practice. I know how I practice to run and so if I know that if I go and execute what I have practiced I know that a really fast time will be produced," he said.

Furthermore, Christian Miller opened up about his name being etched in American history.

"It feels great. It feels as if all the hard work that I put in finally paid off. It feels that god just put me in this position and he has this great plan for me that is finally unfolding in my life. I am just excited to see where this takes me," he added.

With several other outdoor events lined up, it would be exciting to see how the youngster dominates the Olympic season.