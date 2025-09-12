"I’ve given it my all but we can’t force nature"- Mutaz Barshim announces heartbreaking update ahead of World Athletics Championships

Qatari high jumper Mutaz Barshim has announced that he will not be competing at the World Championships in Tokyo which is set to start on September 13th. Barshim stated that he has been struggling with a foot injury since April, with the Qatar Athletics Federation also stating that he was advised by medical staff to not compete so that he can still participate in upcoming events. Mutaz Barshim has had a highly decorated career, first making his debut as a junior athlete in 2010. He won the gold medal in the High Jump at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, cementing his status as one of the greatest athletes in history. Barshim also has 5 World Championship medals to his name, with three of them being gold. Barshim has been struggling with a foot injury since April, which was the last time he competed. In a post on Instagram, he announced that he will not be competing at the Tokyo World Championships:&quot;I’ve been battling with a very serious injury since April and the reason why I didn’t make a public statement earlier is because I really have a hard time with people pitying me. I’m a professional athlete and this is just part of my job.&quot;&quot;So I decided to write this now because I owe it to you all to make it clear and for you to hear it from me. I was planning to make Tokyo my last World Championship but unfortunately my foot hasn’t healed in time. I’ve given it my all, but we can’t force nature and must stay patient to recover. So good luck to everyone in Tokyo. And GO! team Qatar! I’m not there physically but my heart is always there with you. And again, don’t feel sorry for me not jumping. Feel sorry for high jumping not having me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMutaz Barshim also recently discussed his future in the sport, saying that he has ruled out competing at the LA Olympics in 2028. Mutaz Barshim: &quot;I want to do one more Asian Games&quot;Barshim at the Doha Diamond League 2025 Press Conference - Source: Getty Mutaz Barshim previously revealed that he wanted the World Championships in Tokyo and the Asian Games next year in Japan to be his immediate goals as he considers retirement. In a press conference at the Doha Diamond League, he said: “Tokyo World Championship is definitely the main target. I’m working towards that. The Asian Games are close to my heart, and I want to do one more.&quot;Mutaz Barshim will be looking ahead to the Asian Games as he looks to end his career on a high note.