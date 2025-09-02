"I've got a spot for you" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian comforts Gabby Thomas with special invite after injury setback 

Gabby Thomas received support from Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, as the American sprinter announced missing the World Championships in Tokyo due to an injury. Thomas was scheduled to compete after earning a third-place finish in the 200m at the USATF Championships. Gabby Thomas, who won three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, had a stellar season last year, headlining the 200m event in the debut edition of Athlos NYC. Besides competing, the 28-year-old was also involved in the planning stages, working closely with Ohanian, and was the first athlete to lean into the women-only track league concept. In the 200m final, Thomas earned a silver behind compatriot, Brittany Brown. As the second edition of Athlos nears, the official page of the track event sent support to the Olympian as she would miss the World Championships due to an Achilles injury. &quot;Always rooting for @itsgabbyt&quot;Joining forces, Serena Williams' husband assured that he would book a spot for Thomas on the sidelines and wished her a speedy recovery. &quot;I've got a spot for you track-side at ATHLOS this year, Gabby. We'll miss not having you on the track but get well soon!!&quot;In a press release on Tuesday, the multiple-time World medalist shared that she would prioritize her health and not push through an injury.“I understand that it will be disappointing for some track fans to hear this news, but I’ve finally come to the realization that it’s OK to be human and take care of myself. As an athlete you always want to keep grinding, but sometimes you simply can’t outwork an injury. Sometimes it’s about patience and making the right decision for the long term.&quot;Thomas kicked off 2025 dominantly, winning the 200m and earning silver in the 400m at the Grand Slam Track stop in Kingston. She continued her success in Miami and Philadelphia stops and amassed the 200m bronze at the USATF Championships. The podium finish in the Nationals qualified her for the World Championships in September. Gabby Thomas expressed gratitude to everyone who sent support to herGabby Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - (Source: Getty)Gabby Thomas has been one of the most loved American athletes since her threepeat achievement in Paris. She extended her portfolio by engaging in several brand campaigns and also explored her fashionable side as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model for the 2025 edition. Despite continuing her momentum in 2025, Thomas faced an injury setback that forced her out of the Worlds. In an X post, she acknowledged all the wishes and support she received after announcing her break from track. The 28-year-old also expressed her wish to return to the competitive track soon. &quot;Wowow I was a little nervous about sharing my injury news, but I have been met with so much support from partners and track fans. It truly means so much. I love track and can’t wait to get back to myself and racing the best in the world. See you guys soon,&quot; she wrote on X. Gabby Thomas made waves at the 2024 World Relays as well, walking home with the 4x100m and 4x400m relay gold medals.