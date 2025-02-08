"I don't want to run this" - 17-year-old Gout Gout opens up on breaking national record and racing against Noah Lyles

Australian track sensation Gout Gout has shared his thoughts before breaking the Australian U18 100m national record. The 17-year-old also expressed excitement and confidence in racing against Paris Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles.

In 2024, Gout made waves in the track and field circuit after registering a new Australian record in the U18 100m event at the Chemist Warehouse Australian All Schools Athletics Championship at Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre.

In his appearance on Beyond the Podcast with Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, and Rai Benjamin, the teenager said he initially felt reluctant about competing in the race and even considered pulling out a day before.

Trending

However, after feeling the fans' pressure to compete, he broke the national record in the 200m event by clocking 20.04s. Reflecting on the moment, he conveyed that the experience now excites him to compete more.

"I don't wanna run this. The day before, I didn't want to run at all and it got to a point where I was thinking of pulling out but I'm like people want to see me run. So I was like I'll run, I'll run," he said.

"It's crazy to think that literally not even 4 or 5 hours prior to breaking that National record I didn't want to run this 200 just makes me feel even more excited to race against Noah and just race against anyone," Gout added.

Gout Gout reveals getting inspiration from Peter Norman to break the national record

Gout Gout during the 2024 Chemist Warehouse Australian All Schools Athletics Championship in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Getty Images)

In the same interview, Gout Gout revealed how the Australian legend Peter Norman's documentary inspired him to break the national record. He broke the 1968 Olympic silver medalist's 56-year-old record.

"There is a documentary/movie on Peter Norman. I remember watching it in English class and then obviously I'm doing track and field at that time, so I'm like ‘that’s the record I gotta beat’. So that was basically a year prior to me beating the record. So I'm thinking about that, like ‘this is amazing,’” he said.

Gout Gout also mentioned receiving heartfelt messages from Norman's daughter.

"Being really excited about seeing me run because they have been watching me over the years and just they were really excited that their dad's record got broken by someone like me. They are really excited like how the sports are going to transcend especially not just for me but for all the athletes in Australia," he added.

Peter Norman posted 20.06s to register his national record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback