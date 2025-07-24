  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "I want to teach" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's training partner Athing Mu playfully expresses desire to share insights with 5-year-olds

"I want to teach" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's training partner Athing Mu playfully expresses desire to share insights with 5-year-olds

By Shantnu Dobhal
Published Jul 24, 2025 21:49 GMT
Sound Running Track Fest - Source: Getty
Sound Running Track Fest - Source: Getty

Athing Mu, an American middle-distance runner and training partner of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, shared her desire to teach five-year-olds a Zoom class about perseverance.

Ad

Mu is the youngest American middle-distance runner to win an Olympic title and a world title. The 23-year-old runner holds the under-20 record in the women's 800-meter indoor. Mu won the Olympic gold in 800 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won another gold in 4x400 meters at the same Olympics. The young middle-distance runner has been Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's training partner for several months and has made a return to the tracks after a nine-month hiatus.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Athing Mu was asked a question on Instagram stories. The question was, if she knew a five-year-old who would want to learn about perseverance, to which the athlete replied.

"I want to "teach" a class on zoom. Just for fun & for advice"
Screenshot of Athing Mu&#039;s Instagram story (@athiiing/ig)
Screenshot of Athing Mu's Instagram story (@athiiing/ig)

Athing Mu has made a last-minute entry into the USATF Championships in the 800 meters. Mu will be returning to the track at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Mu's comeback to the track after the hiatus has not been particularly fruitful, with a 10th-place finish at the Prefontaine Classic and a sixth-place finish at the Ed Murphey Track Classic. The third time could work wonders for the athlete, earning a podium finish at the 2025 USATF Championship.

Ad

When Athing Mu was not happy to be in the 2023 World Championship in Budapest, and how she drew inspiration from her six-year-old self

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track &amp; Field - Day 4 - Source: Getty
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Athing Mu opened up about the 2023 World Championship and not being happy in Budapest. After a glorious golden podium finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the young prospect was looked at as the future of athletics when it all came to a halt. She was the defending champion and had a winning streak going on for her.

Ad
"For sure, I wasn’t really happy to be there. The season leading up to it – not in terms of training, but mentally – I just wasn’t really there. I just wasn’t present. I didn’t appreciate being there. I didn’t really enjoy what was happening to me," Mu said in an interview (via The Guardian)
Ad

Mu opened up about her experience and how growing expectations were overwhelming. The athlete talked about drawing inspiration from her six-year-old self.

"When I started running when I was six years old. It was just something I did. It wasn’t about pursuing ‘this person’, or getting to ‘this level’. It was something embedded in me, and so it became the norm."

Athing Mu recorded her first podium finish of 2025 at her debut race at the Sound Running Track Fest in the 1500 meters 'C' Heat.

About the author
Shantnu Dobhal

Shantnu Dobhal

A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications