The 2025 USATF Indoor Championships witnessed exhilarating action on its opening day, with Masai Russell and Grant Holloway being among the winners. Day 2 promises more blockbuster action with several finals scheduled to take place.
The second day of the USATF Indoor Championships will feature multiple Olympic medalists, including teenage sensation Quincy Wilson, who looks to win his first indoor national title in 400m. On that note, let's take a look at the order of play for Day 2 of the USATF Indoor Championships.
USATF Indoor Championships 2025 Schedule
The Day 2 of the USATF Indoor Championships will kick off at 10 a.m. ET on February 23, starting with the 60m hurdles finals of the heptathlon event.
10:00 AM: 60mH-Heptathlon
11:00 AM: Men's High Jump Final
11:00 AM: Women's High JumpFinal
11:00 AM: Men's Pole Vault-Heptathlon
11:00 AM: Women's Weight Throw Final
12:30 PM: Girls Pete Whitehouse 4x200m Relay Final
12:37 PM: Boys George Kochman 4x200m Relay Final
12:44 PM: Girls Sprint Medley Relay-CHSAA
12:54 PM: Boys 4x400 Relay-CHSAA
1:15 PM: Women's Triple Jump Final
1:21 PM: Men's 60mSemi-Final
1:36 PM: Men's Long JumpFinal
1:44 PM: Men's 1,000m Heptathlon
1:45 PM: Men's Shot Put Final
1:53 PM: Women's 400m Final
1:59 PM: Women's 800m Final
2:09 PM: Men's 800m Final
2:18 PM: Men's 400m Final
2:25 PM: Women's 1,500m Final
2:35 PM: Men's 500m Final
2:46 PM: Women's 60m Final
2:54 PM: Men's 60m Final
How and where to watch Day 2 of the USATF Indoor Championships
The 2025 USATF Indoor Championships will be broadcast live on NBC nationally, and fans can also catch the action on Peacok or Fubo, which offers a free trial to new users.
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo, Peacock
USATF Indoor Championships 2025 Prize Money
The 2025 US Indoor Championships will offer prize money to the top five in each event. The winners will take home $6,000, while the runners-up will pocket $4,000. Here's a full prize money breadown for the tournament:
- 1st - $6,000
- 2nd - $4,000
- 3rd - $2,500
- 4th - $1,500
- 5th - $1,000
Only the top three finishers in each event qualify for the World Indoor Championships, while the rest can be considered but not guaranteed for the relay events in the competition. This year's edition of the World Indoor Championships is taking place at the Indoor Athletics Arena at the Nanjing Sports Training Centre, China from March 21-23.