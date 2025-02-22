Quincy Wilson showed off the FuelCell SC MD-X spike from his partner brand, New Balance by wearing the latest pair during track training. Wilson came fresh off making waves at the New Balance Grand Prix event, setting a new high school record in the 400m.

Ad

Currently 17 year old Quincy Wilson signed with New Balance in September 2023, becoming the youngest track and field athlete to ink a deal with a major sports apparel company. He won the New Balance 400m title in the 2023 indoor edition and defended it in 2024. He continued his excellence in the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, winning the 400m feat for the third consecutive time. His time was the under-18 world best and broke the high school national record.

Ad

Trending

Days after, Wilson was featured in a New Balance campaign, endorsing the brand in its latest FuelCell SC MD-X spike in an on-track photoshoot. The official page of the brand posted the photos with the caption, reading:

"The FuelCell SC MD-X spike. Worn by @_quincy_wilson and global title winners."

Ad

On February 12, 2025, Quincy Wilson posed wearing the FuelCell Rebel spike in another New Balance ad shoot. Expressing gratitude for being an NB cover athlete, he wrote:

"Blessed to be on front of the @newbalance website! Make sure you guys check out the FuelCell Rebels! Thank you @newbalance @newbalancerunning".

Ad

Wilson also participated at the 2024 Paris Olympics, running the 4x400m relay alongside Bryce Deadmon, Christopher Bailey, and Vernon Norwood in the heats. Since his time was slower than his older counterparts, he stepped down as Rai Benjamin replaced him in the finals. Nevertheless, he won the gold medal and became the youngest track and field Olympic gold medalist of all time.

Quincy Wilson weighed in on his second-place finish in the 2025 season-opener feat

Quincy Wilson at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - (Source: Getty)

Quincy Wilson clocked 1:02.49 in the 500m at the 2025 VA Showcase, finishing second behind Andrew Salvodon. His second finish after a long win streak garnered him backlash from the track world. In the 'Beyond the Records' podcast, he addressed his performance and emphasized bringing some changes moving forward in the 2025 season.

Ad

"The loss that I had a couple of weeks ago, I got to relook at everything differently... Just like, now it's time to change a lot of things around because there's always this person that's hungrier. You think that you are hungry but you never know what can happen. So, it's just, it was real blessing for me...The loss wasn't needed, I feel like the lessons that I learned was what I needed. I think I needed the lessons because they can't always be high, you can't always be high," he said.

Ad

Ad

Wilson also talked about realizing the unpredictability of an athlete's life, sometimes basking in massive success while struggling to perform at other times.

The Baltimore-born will next take the track at the USATF Indoor Championships on February 22 and 23, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback