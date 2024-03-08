"I want to do all that"- Noah Lyles envisions his dream to win 4 medals at the Paris Olympics after 4x400 relay controversy

Noah Lyles recently opened up about his plans for the upcoming Paris Olympics later this year. His inclusion in the 4x400m relay finale at the World Indoor Championships in 2024 sparked a lot of controversy among track and field fans.

Lyles kicked off the Olympic season with an incredible win at the USATF Indoor Championships in the 60m race, dominating world champion Christian Coleman. Lyles then won the silver medal in the 60m sprint at the World Indoor Championships held in Glasgow, finishing behind Coleman.

Lyles was also a part of the USA 4x400m relay team at the World Indoor Championships that won the silver medal. His inclusion in the finals of the event sparked a lot of discussion on social media.

Fellow American athlete Fred Kerley, for one, wasn't pleased with the final team that was picked by the USATF and accused them of favoritism. However, former Olympic gold medalist and world record holder, Michael Johnson backed Lyles' selection, saying it was a good opportunity for the 26-year-old to prove himself in the event.

Noah has been vocal about the fact that he dreams of winning four medals at the Olympic Games in Paris this year. In order to pursue that dream, he would have to compete in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay.

Speaking to USA Today, Lyles revealed that he wishes to supersede his performance at the 2023 World Championships where he won three gold medals.

“That’s right. I want to do all that. Last year, I did the double. This year we’ve gone very strong in the weight room and it’s been able to give me the ability to handle more load," he said.

"I think I was able to prove that when we went over to Glasgow. I was able to run three rounds in the 60 (meters) in one day, get one day break and come run the 4x400 relay after that. Two completely different races and very little time to prepare for them" he added.

Noah Lyles' performances at the World Championships

Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Noah Lyles made a major mark on the track and landscape at the 2016 World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. There, he won gold medals in the 100m and the 4x100m races.

Lyles won his first World Championship medal in 2019. Clinching the gold medal in both the 200m as well as the 4x100m relay, Lyles set his mark among the top athletes in the world.

Lyles set the national record in the 200m at the World Championships held in Eugene, Oregon clocking 19.31s and taking away 0.01s from the previous national record set by legendary sprinter Michael Johnson. This performance moved him up to third on the all-time world list of the event.

The 2023 World Championships were one of the most successful campaigns for an American athlete. There, Lyles won three gold medals — in the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m relay.